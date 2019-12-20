If you live in Ohio, there is a four month span of Saturdays each year when Ohio State football takes the stage.
Whether you’re serious fan or not, there’s one thing you should have noticed this season: this year’s team is special. We’ve had seasons of greatness in the past, as the legendary careers of the great Woody Hayes, Earl Bruce, John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer have brought great success.
Players such as Archie Griffin, Eddie George, and Howard “Hopalong” Cassady have mainly been remembered as the greatest to don the scarlet and gray, but I would add names like Orlando Pace, James Laurinaitis, A.J. Hawk, and Chris Spielman to the list of impactful Buckeyes at the less glorified positions on the field. As for the legendary teams, players, and coaches that have come through our beloved university, the list goes on and on.
When discussing the greatest teams the Buckeyes have ever had, I tend to look at more recent history to compare, because though we’ve had so many stacked teams over the years, the athletes of the present day tend to be recognized largely as physically superior due to the advances in physical treatment, preparation, etc. Though it sounds harsh, and don’t get me wrong, there are some exceptions; I’m sure many of the Buckeye greats from the past would do just fine competing with the athletes of today, but I’m going with the guys who can run faster and bench press more.
So if we’re looking at this as a scenario of which team would win if they played one another, I’m comparing teams of recent history, i.e. the ‘02 national champions that beat “The U”, Miami, in the Rose Bowl under Jim Tressel, or the 2006 team which fell short in the big game, but featured Heisman winner Troy Smith, the lethal speed of Ted Ginn Jr. and a stout defense which featured James Laurinaitis and Marcus Freeman. The most recent team to offer contest is of course the winner of the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship, the 2014 Buckeyes. That team was special because of the adversity it was able to overcome, losing Braxton Miller to injury right before the season began and J.T. Barrett to injury in the Michigan game, yet still bouncing back to defeat not only a tough Alabama team, but a stacked Oregon team in the Championship game which featured Marcus Mariotta at quarterback. That 2014 team proved itself over and over after the early season loss to Virginia Tech, and ultimately, under the leadership of Urban Meyer, and the talent of players like Ezekiel Elliott, they showed the nation that there were none better.
So how does this year’s team stack up? Well to this point it’s hard to say that they aren’t the best. First let’s look at the quarterback position and Justin Fields, who is, indeed, only a sophomore. Fields has started every game at quarterback for the Buckeyes and has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards with a 68 percent completion rate and posted a 40-1 Touchdown to Interception ratio. Not bad, Justin. Fields’ running mate in the backfield this season has been the LaGrange, Texas native, junior running back, J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins has posted a career season as well, rushing for 1,829 yards (third in the nation) on 283 attempts and 20 TDs. The Buckeyes also have many weapons at the receiver position that are among the best in the country. There has been great balance at that position for the Buckeyes this season, as Chris Olave has led the way with 46 receptions for nearly 800 yards and 11 TDs followed closely by KJ Hill, Benjimen Victor, Garret Wilson, and Austin Mack.
Perhaps the greatest aspect of this year’s team is the defense, which gives up only 12.5 points per game. This allows the team to compete in games even if the offense is struggling or starts out slow. The defense is led by Chase Young, who has racked up a college football best 16.5 sacks on the season, and whom many consider to be the best player in the country. With Young up front, and a long list of defensive stoppers like LB Malik Harrison, CB Jeff Okudah, S Jordan Fuller, etc. The Buckeyes have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the football.
There is no questioning the dominance of this year’s squad under the direction of first-year coach Ryan Day. They are already among the elite teams the program has had to offer heading into the postseason, and the eye-test would tell us that they are near the top.
Whether or not you believe they are the very best the Buckeyes have ever fielded, well that’s a matter of opinion, and here’s mine: Yes, they are. Barring injuries, I believe this team will prove to be the best we’ve had and the best in the nation.
This is the most complete Ohio State team I’ve seen, and there are essentially no weak spots. When we are at our best there are none better. This is why I believe that if they come prepared to take care of business, they will finish the job and prove themselves as the greatest Buckeye team.
The ultimate test is ahead, this year’s playoff features both Clemson and LSU teams that are historically good and a potential darkhorse team in Georgia that is looking to prove it belongs. The task is tall, and it’s a huge opportunity for the men of scarlet and gray.
