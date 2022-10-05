Shoemaker State Nature Preserve in Peebles, Ohio is a pretty place to visit in fall. The forest leaves are starting to turn. Late summer and fall wildflowers bloom. The trail goes along and above Cedar Fork, a Scioto Brush Creek tributary. Rocky river bluffs take you as high as 39 feet. Several short wooden bridges cross over streamlets. The trail length is only 1.5 miles in and out with a loop on the backside. This preserve is open all year from dawn to dusk. It is also beautiful in spring when many wildflowers bloom there.
On the first day of October, a pleasant afternoon, my husband and I hiked this trail. We noticed asters with lavender rays and yellow disc flowers. Great blue lobelia grew near the trail or creek. This plant likes moist soil and shade. The bright red cardinal flower, its relative, blooms at about the same time, but I did not see it here. Freshwater fish swam in the stream.
Coinciding with football season, buckeyes come out of their shells in early fall. The tree leaves are among the first to change. We saw several nuts on the trail alongside empty hulls. Firm pawpaws clung tight to their branch. This fruit is usually ready by September. These should soften soon.
Late summer to fall is puffball maturity time. Pear-shaped puffball fruited on a tree by trailside at Shoemaker. Globular tan blobs grouped in twos and threes.
Two weeks ago, a brain puffball appeared in our front yard. This fungus was hard to miss due to its large size. It was conspicuous against the green grass. I have enjoyed watching its development. What started as a smooth, tan mass changed over time. Wrinkles later appeared, making it look much more like cerebral matter.
From US 32, Shoemaker is not far off the southern side of Portsmouth Road. Fall color should peak towards the end of this month in southern Ohio. Frost will soon diminish the glory of our late season blooms.
Take this trail to see the sights. It is a moderate hike. The moderate rating makes it perfect for novice hikers ready to up their game. One set of several stairs, railing included, might make those with mobility issues want to avoid this place. For the rest, a visit is well worth it.
If you are looking for a beautiful place that will not take long to see, Shoemaker is it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.