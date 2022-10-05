Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Shoemaker State Nature Preserve in Peebles, Ohio is a pretty place to visit in fall. The forest leaves are starting to turn. Late summer and fall wildflowers bloom. The trail goes along and above Cedar Fork, a Scioto Brush Creek tributary. Rocky river bluffs take you as high as 39 feet. Several short wooden bridges cross over streamlets. The trail length is only 1.5 miles in and out with a loop on the backside. This preserve is open all year from dawn to dusk. It is also beautiful in spring when many wildflowers bloom there.

NN42 - American aster

American aster

On the first day of October, a pleasant afternoon, my husband and I hiked this trail. We noticed asters with lavender rays and yellow disc flowers. Great blue lobelia grew near the trail or creek. This plant likes moist soil and shade. The bright red cardinal flower, its relative, blooms at about the same time, but I did not see it here. Freshwater fish swam in the stream.

NN42 - Great Blue Lobelia

Great Blue Lobelia
NN42 - Pear shaped puffball

Pear shaped puffball
NN42 - Brain puffball

Brain puffball

