My husband and I moved into Bristol Village April 1st of last year. As we drove through the village, to our surprise and delight, masses of daffodils brightened the street corners. Beds of big, beautiful, yellow daffodils were everywhere, calling forth the happiness of spring. They grew tall and seemed to stay forever. As the daffodils begin to fade, another surprise. Bunches of daylilies popped up and took their place! By mid-May there were colorful hanging baskets, buckets and pots of flowers, flowerbeds, flowers everywhere. Irises, impatiens, geraniums, roses, ornamental grasses and more. Purple, blue, red, pink, orange, yellow, white – every color imaginable – a treat for the eyes and nose. The summer was a glorious treat of flowers, brightening the day, lifting the spirits, calling us outside to walk the beautiful tree-lined streets and delight in the gardens everywhere.
As we explored on foot, I discovered the special gardens, plants, trees and paths of the Cooper Wildflower Woods located at the end of Wendy Rd., the beautiful open Hummingbird Garden in the middle of the Glenn Community Center, and the amazing miniature outdoor landscape of the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club on Robin Rd. A very active model railroad chugs its way through its own little world complete with houses, churches and stores and little people.
Then behind the Health Care Center another surprise! A community garden with individual plots resplendent with vegetables. The corn, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and peppers were everywhere. Residents worked their plots and as the produce was harvested, “free for the taking” veggies were shared on a table in the Glenn Center lobby. What a delicious summer.
Then I found another special place, Tranquility Park, with its beautiful trees, pathways, and brick walk labyrinth; so calming to walk.
I learned that these special garden spots and green spaces were created by the visions and efforts of Bristol Village residents. Residents turned a large pile of dirt at the end of Wendy into the Wildflower Woods, the weedy open area became the Hummingbird Garden, unique coordination and planning created the Railroad landscape, and a forgotten field hidden by houses became Tranquility Park.
And resident “Weed Warrior” volunteers today keep these spaces well-tended – weeding, clipping, planting, cleaning, refreshing. The second biggest joy I discovered was becoming a “Weed Warrior”. There is no better way to learn new plants and the ever-changing marvel of nature that surrounds us here at Bristol Village.
Spring is on its way!
