Note: This story by William Weinrich was written in 2015 during Pike County's bicentennial year, which was 50 years after the sesquicentennial. It was published in a series of Pike's Past columns shared by Jim Henry. It is being republished as a series again.
I hadn't planned to participate in the Pike County 1965 Sesquicentennial parade in Waverly whatsoever because there were cows to milk twice a day since the hay was all cut and the corn was layed by. Dad agreed to milk.
When dad came back from the parade, he had run into a friend of mine. His name was Dave DuBois. In fact, he was Doc Allen's uncle. Dad was raised over around Richmond Dale, and he knew all of the DuBoises.
Dave DuBois was a horse trader and was known all over Ohio and then some. Dave DuBois was invited to bring some of his teams of horses and burros for his grandsons to ride in the parade. Dave DuBois told dad he wanted me to ride in the parade with him and a bunch of other people. And he had the very thing for me to ride. He didn't tell dad what I would be riding, but I soon found out when I got to the Piketon Fairgrounds. Incidentally, Dave DuBois had all of his plunder and livestock.
So on Saturday morning that was when the parade was on, I arrived at the fairgrounds. The first person I saw was Dave DuBois. He said to me, I am sure glad you are riding in the parade with us today. I told him I didn't have any horse to ride because my mare was at home with a new colt. I was told by Dave DuBois that he had the very thing for me to ride.
In a few minutes, her comes his grandson with one of the purtiest saddle mules I had ever seen in my life. I was told what saddle plunder to put on old Kate. Shortly, I had her saddled and I was told by Dave's son Jerry to turn old Kate around in a circle about three times. Jerry told everybody to back away from old Kate's rear end. I was told to put my foot in the stirrup like I was going to get in the saddle. So I did. All at once, Kate kicked backwards with her left hind foot. Jerry DuBois said, "Old Kate is ready to ride. She won't kick for the rest of the day." So I climbed into the saddle to get acquainted with old Kate. She was a shore nuff saddle mule and I had her today.
Purty soon it was time to get this congregation to Waverly. (Again, I am saying I'm writing this story solely from memory. All of you old timers that were in this great event — don't get your dandruff if I leave anything out.)
If I remember right, Verlin K. Smith and his wife Lillian were Governor Lucas and his wife. They drove a carriage and hooked to the carriage was Verlin's horse Pike. Verlin had raised Pike out of a mare he called Sarah. If I remember right, Verlin and Lillian led the parade.
Then came Dave DuBois with a yoke of Jersey Oxen and they were pulling a covered wagon. Dave's wife Irene was sitting in the wagon seat. Dave walked along beside his oxen. Behind Dave was me, old Kate, and beside me was Jeff Burkitt. I don't know the rest of the lineup, but I do know there was at least three teams of mules hooked to covered wagons, a medicine show wagon, a stagecoach, and plenty of people riding horses.
We had left the fairgrounds and started toward Waverly. All at once, here comes a cloud of smoke and you couldn't tell who it was until the smoke cleared. It was Jr. Stevens, and he said, "I had a flat tire." And of all the things for Jr. to be driving was an old black hearse. And it was burning oil, probably every time Jr. turned around.
Can you fellows slow down until I get my mules hooked to my wagon? Everyone said yes that we would all slow down. So off Jr. went to the fairgrounds to hook up his mules to a wagon. It didn't take Jr. very long to get hooked and everyone was across the river bridge.
All at once, we heard someone yelling and hollering. It was Jr. and he was trying to hurry up his mules because there was a train coming around the bend headed for Waverly. Jr. came down off the hill from the fairgrounds in a dead run. The train engineer was blowing his horn. But Jr. had that team of mules running at their best and when they hit the railroad track they were carrying the mail. Everyone said later we thought we would see blood and guts, harness tore up, and a wagon made into kindling wood. Incidentally, Jr. had his wife Stella riding in the wagon with him.
After that escapade, things were again pretty good. That is until the oxen wanted to quit and go back to Piketon.
