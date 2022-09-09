Hardin

Tom was sixty-eight years old when he was admitted to Hospice with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). He was bedbound and required total care. Tom was a big man, the thickness of his hands and fingers testified of a man accustomed to hard manual labor. His contagious grin, twinkle in his eye and stealthy wit revealed an intelligent man with a sense of humor.

According to Tom’s wife, Faye, Tom was a modern-day renaissance man. Faye, recounted, “He always said he wanted to try everything.” They moved twenty-five times during their fifty years of marriage. Tom had been a master mechanic, he owned and operated tractor trailer rigs, he was a minister and pastor, he was a motorcyclist, a competitive tennis player, and Faye stated, “He could have been a professional bowler.” She added, “We’ve lived in the best of houses and worn the best of clothes, but we worked hard. While we were in Wisconsin, I worked three jobs at the same time. I was a home health aide, sold real estate and was the church secretary.”

