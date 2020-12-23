This is part six of a series about my friend, Jerry, who departed from this world at age sixty-eight after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Jerry considered it his mission to win over every child he met, and he probably did. He also delighted in winning over dogs. He boasted that there wasn’t a dog that he couldn’t win over. I really think Jerry believed he was "The Dog Whisperer". In his defense, I think he had a perfect record until he encountered Jay-Jay, our ferocious, four-pound, black and tan Chihuahua. When you pinched Jay-Jay’s ears up and in, he looked like a very miniature Doberman Pincher.
I remember the day like it was yesterday. Jerry was sitting on the couch, one cushion away from my wife, Susie. Jay-Jay was sitting on Susie’s lap with his eyes intensely fixed on Jerry, as if to say, "Go ahead. Make my day". Jerry asked, "Does he bite?" and I responded, "No, he’ll growl and bark but he won’t bite." I turned away for a split second and then I heard Jerry calmly say, "I thought you said your dog wouldn’t bite." I looked over and Jay-Jay was dangling by his teeth from Jerry’s tricep. Apparently Jerry had lifted his right arm up onto the back of the couch and Jay-Jay thought he was making an aggressive move towards Susie. You don’t make an aggressive move towards Jay-Jay’s Momma when Jay-Jay is sitting on her lap. Jerry, grinning like a possum, very calmly and gently plucked Jay-Jay from his tricep like an apple from a tree. As my departed friend Butch used to say, "Man dad, that’s funny stuff, you can’t make that stuff up!" And as the beloved comedian, actor and humanitarian, Bob Hope (1903-2003), sang at the end of his performances, "Thanks for the memories".
Our home was Jerry’s home away from home. I jokingly suggested Jerry hang some family pictures up in the guest bedroom. Perhaps that’s why Jerry was so concerned about Susie and me as we agonized over a heart wrenching decision. Susie and I signed a contract on a house on Old Post Road the same day we looked at it, and we hadn’t even listed the house we were living in. The house on Old Post seemed like a once in a lifetime deal, but second thoughts, buyer’s remorse, immediately started creeping in. To make a very long agonizing story short, Susie and I decided to place both houses up for sale and keep whichever didn’t sell.
I’ll let Susie take it from here; "It just all happened so fast. Jerry worked so hard to help us because he knew how hard we were struggling. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Jerry that serious. He went through both houses from top to bottom, inside and out, and made his list of pros and cons, Grandview on one side of the small piece of paper and Old Post on the other side. You could tell his mind was spinning. He looked at every detail. He pointed out what one house had to offer that the other didn’t. He shared with us what he thought and made some good points, but he didn’t want to tell us what to do. He just pointed out things to think about. It was so touching how much he cared. Bless his heart. I wish I still had that list."
Jerry headed back home to Springfield and a couple days later I received a text message from Jerry expressing how earnestly he had been praying for us. What touches and humbles me most is that Jerry was so concerned about Susie and I while personally battling terminal cancer. While Jerry’s list of pros and cons was extremely helpful, it was the question he asked at the end of his text that brought everything into perspective; "Which house, if you sell, do you think you will look back on one day and think it was the one that got away?"
Many of our decisions aren’t between what’s right or wrong, good or bad, but between what’s good, better and best, about what’s needful. When Mary’s sister, Martha, complained to Jesus about Mary not helping her prepare and serve a ten course meal, Jesus responded, "…But one thing is needful and Mary has chosen that good part" (Luke 10:38-41). Mary chose to sit at Jesus’ feet and hear His words. She chose that which nourished her soul and glorified God; Mary chose "The good stuff" (Kenny Chesney).
Lysa Terkeurst, author and president of "Proverbs 31 Ministries" exhorts us to choose carefully and wisely, to exercise our "Best Yes", because, "The decisions we make dictate the schedules we keep. The schedules we keep determine the lives we live. The lives we live determine how we spend our souls." But on the flip side, and there is always a flip side, she warns us about "analysis paralysis", failure to make a decision out of the fear of making the wrong decision. She reminds us that, "It’s better to step out and find out than to stay stuck…
If you desire to please God with the decision you make and afterward it proves to be a mistake, it’s an error not an end… no decision you make will be completely awful, will mean the end of the world", (The Best Yes).
Andy Stanley suggests that "prudent", wise decision makers ask themselves what he considers "the best question ever", "In light of my past experience and my future hopes and dreams, what’s the wise things to do?", or in the words of my wise and godly friend Jerry, "Which one…do you think you will look back on one day and think it was the one that got away?"
"For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whosever loses his life for My sake will find it. What profit is it to a man if he gains the world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?" (Matthew 16:24-26); "He is no fool who gives up what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose," (Jim Elliott).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
