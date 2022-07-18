Note: This column was originally published in Sept. 2008.
This week I have an interesting poem thanks to Ken Thompson. He told me most of the guys mentioned are from the Givens, Union Township, Stockdale and Beaver area.
The photo is copied from an original loaned to me by Bill Steinhauer of SR 104 near Jasper. We believe the man on the left is J.C. Slavens with the mules. This was probably in the early 1920's as the state authorized towns to fill in the old canal bed. Note: the Greenbaum Building is on the back left. The Market Street Bridge is missing behind the men so that ramp had not been installed yet. The State Farm insurance office in now located here in the former Sohio gas station.
Following, you may find a nostalgic poem, which no doubt may remind you of the "good old days," when baying the hounds was part of the sweetest music you've ever heard. Even the shining old moon wore a grin as he watched the hunters gather around on a cool, frosty night.
A Fox Hunter's
Reminiscences
Come all you jolly fox hound men,
Let's relive the older days.
We'll meet at the Charlie Holbrook's -
Closest by the Peter's Caves.
So come on Herman Davis
Hen Besch and Danny Swan,
With four good dogs, I know you'll bring.
I'll name them one by one.
One of them I'll call "Seven Spot"
And one named "Shanghai Lil'"
With "Bugle Ann" and "Bull of the Woods."
Oh! I can hear them still.
And Mike and Johnnie Hanour
With "Marjorie" and "Old Jake"
Along with Smiley Blakeman,
Who had some dogs to take.
And also Jasper Lansing,
Who owned a dog named "Trigger,"
With Howard Turner's "Lulie Belle"
Were sometimes hard to 'figger.
Now Holbrook says, "I hear 'em boys,
They've got a red hot trail,
Just now, they're toppin' Sled Sole Ridge,
Right on that fox's tail."
Some of the boys have passed away
And some are still around.
But I will always think this sport
As the greatest ever found.
There was F.M. Wilson and Frank Springs,
In this sport, they were kings.
Both have passed on to their reward,
We hope to better things.
And there was Charlie Blakeman
Who liked to whoop and holler;
And think of such peculiar names
As "Hoptoad Hootenauger."
And now I'll got to Dutch Run Hills
Owl Creek and Mill Stone Holler.
There'll be some fast dogs at these grounds,
You can bet you bottom dollar.
Now I recall some more to mind,
Who are still among the livin',
Here's two old timers we know well-
Bill Kuhn and Andy Givens.
I'll name my friends; Lew Brushart,
Carl Westfall and Bill Davis,
Hen Brigner and the Crabtree Boys -
All liked to hear good raves.
Tone Slaves kept a bunch of hounds
And would ride up Koger Holler
On his big bald face saddle horse
With his pack of dogs to follow.
Ross Tomilson bought two fine young hounds
From the kennels of Doc Nye;
But neighbor's shotgun went "boom-boom,"
And these dogs had to die.
I think the meanest man on earth
Is a confirmed dog hater,
But who am I to judge,
As they must meet their maker.
Old age is creeping o're me now,
I'm feeling tired and worn:
So let's all pray and be prepared
For the Day of Judgment Morn.
For on some Morn, a horn will blow,
Then the graves release their dead,
And we'll meet Jesus face to face,
So hath the Good Book said.
So let's all pray an earnest prayer
And for our sins atone,
Then have the Good Lord at our side
And not cross o're alone.
So now, I will close this simple ode
Of the fox hunter's census
I fear by now that some may think
That I'm non-compos-mentis
I don't pretend to be a "Poe,"
Made famous by "The Raven."
I'm just a common country hick
And my name is J.C. Slavens.
(1958)
