This is part five of a series about Jerry who departed this earth at age sixty-eight after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Jerry was an old hippie with a need for speed. Wise King Solomon wrote: “A man that hath friends must show himself friendly and there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother,” (Proverbs 18:24). It’s as if Solomon had met Jerry and was writing about him.
Jerry delighted in turning others on to new things. Jerry proposed, “When you find something good you want to share it”. Jerry also looked for and discovered the good things in others. I’m reminded of an analogy in “Reader’s Digest”: “Over every desert fly both vultures and hummingbirds. The vultures look for everything that’s dead and decaying but the hummingbirds look for all the new life and blossoms. They both fly over the same desert and they both find what they are looking for, and so do we.” Jerry’s son, Joel, testified as we sat at Jerry’s bedside the night Jerry departed, “Dad is the ultimate hype-man. If you’re feeling down and need to feel better about yourself, all you need to do is hang around dad for a while.”
Time and again, Jerry would call me and exclaim, “I met the neatest brother!”; “I met the neatest sister!” He then itemized what he admired about them. I talked with a few of Jerry’s friends, whom I’d never met, at his memorial service. We felt like we’d known each other all our lives simply because Jerry had talked to me about them and to them about me. Jerry’s cousin, Karen, from Tennessee, messaged me on Face Book, “Jerry always talked about you and the adventures y’all had and what you were doing…Jerry’s love for his family and friends was endless.”
Jerry and I were continually planning our next excursion, our next big adventure. We agreed that our most memorable adventures were our 1,700 mile motorcycle road trip through seven southern states and our ten day self-guided tour of Alaska, which we referred to as, “Jerry and Goren’s Big Adventure”.
I’ve only been seriously mad at Jerry on two occasions; and they both occurred on the same day, the last day of our motorcycle road trip. Allow me to recapitulate. Jerry and I left Portsmouth early one crisp September morning. We traveled the back roads, the two lane highways, and arrived at my daughter, Mandy’s, in Olive Brach, Mississippi an hour or so after nightfall. That night Jerry insisted, “You have to ride the Dragon.” I insisted, “No I don’t!” Jerry replied, “But you’ll be glad you did.”
Sports car and motorsport enthusiasts from all over the world travel to “The Dragon”, to experience its challenging “318 curves in 11 miles”. My resistance was fueled as Jerry pulled up YouTube clips of one brutal motorcycle crash after another. A tree at the “Deals Gap Motorcycle Resort” is actually decorated with parts from motorcycles that bit the dust; and two to three people die on that eleven mile stretch of highway US 129, between Tennessee and North Carolina, each year. So I think you will understand why this guy who had never ridden a motorcycle until he was fifty was more than a little reluctant.
Jerry and I spent the last night of our trip at his aunt Betty’s outside Knoxville, TN. Betty fixed us a wonderful southern breakfast, we had some delightful fellowship, and we headed for home. Jerry and I were stopped side-by-side at a red light. I knew the way home was to the left but I noticed that Jerry didn’t have his turn signal on. I looked over at Jerry and he didn’t say a word. He had that trademark sneaky grin on his face; as they say down south, he was “Grinning like a possum eating a sweet potato.” I thought, “Oh man, we’re heading to “The Dragon”, and I was furious. Jerry pulled away and I followed. I was actually sick at my stomach with dread.
We completed the Dragon and we took a break at the Motorsport Resort and I purchased a T-shirt with “I Survived The Dragon” printed on the back. I admitted to Jerry, “I was seriously mad at you when you didn’t turn left at that intersection. You knew I didn’t want to ride “The Dragon.” Jerry replied. “I could tell you were, but aren’t you glad you did?” I reluctantly and stubbornly agree, “You’re right; I am”.
We mounted our bikes and I asked Jerry, “Which one of these roads do we take to head towards home? Jerry smiled like a possum again and replied, “Neither”. He pointed his thumb backward. I responded, “You have to be kidding me! I have to survive The Dragon again!” angry the second time!
Oswald Chambers wrote: “Always keep in contact with those books and those people that enlarge your horizon and make it possible for you to stretch yourself,” (“The Moral Foundations of Life”). The writer of the book of Hebrews exhorts us to “…consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds… (NASB, Hebrews 10:24). The Apostle Paul exhorted Timothy, “Fight the good fight of faith…,” (1 Tim. 6:12); and Lawrence J. Crabb Jr. suggests, “Encouragement is the kind of expression that helps someone want to be a better Christian even when life is tough,” (“Encouragement”, 1984).
Today happens to be the seventh anniversary of my heart attack and open heart surgery. Every year I text Dr. Darrell and thank him for using his God-given talents to give me another year of life, but I’m also thankful for his words of encouragement. He has been empathetic but not sympathetic. After my surgery he sat beside my bed and exhorted me, “Whatever you do Loren, don’t let the fear of dying keep you from living”. A couple years ago he texted, “Keep working for the Kingdom and so will I.” Last year I shared with Dr. Darrell that it had been a very tough and trying year. He directed me to some wonderful spiritual resources and then simply stated, “I’ll either see you again somewhere on the battlefield or at the Feast”. These are the kind of words that help you “want to be a better Christian even when life is tough”.
I leave you with another quote from Oswald Chambers, “We are not to be like jelly-fish...Beware of squatting before God instead of putting up a glorious fight so that you may lay hold of His strength,” (My Utmost for His Highest, December 16). In the words of my departed friend, when it’s all said and done, “You’ll be glad you did”.
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course” at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
