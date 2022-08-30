Matt's Take

Run It Back

After finishing up the final preseason game with a 16-7 victory over the Rams, Bengals football is just two weeks away. I can feel the warmth in my recliner already, as time in my recliner tuning into NFL Sunday Ticket each week is my happy place. Bengals playing in a “Super Bowl or Bust” type of year, fantasy football drafts beginning, and feasting on snacks from 1:00 until dark…What else could you ask for?

