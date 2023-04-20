The Morning Glory Turret Bee is the only turret bee species known to live in Ohio.
Turret bees build an entrance to their nest that looks like a little tower, another name for the word 'turret'. Dried mud creates this long, tube-like tunnel. It resembles a chimney, and that explains the common name for these bees, chimney bee.
While turret bees are solitary ground-nesters, they do sometimes put their nests alongside others. Having a communal lifestyle means that they may have hundreds or thousands of neighbors. They do not mind. Most of the time these bees choose open clay banks along ditches, roads, streams, or overturned root masses. Females use water from areas nearby to wet soil close to tunnel entrances. Then they mold the moist soil into pellets which form the turrets.
The Morning Glory Turret bee specializes in pollinating flowers in the Morning Glory family. It searches for plants in Genus Ipomoea, native and introduced Morning Glories. These bees find these plants in rural and urban areas. They also nectar on other species. Is there a Town and Country magazine for bees pointing them to the best pollen hotspots around?
Male and female bees look alike in many ways. Their bodies are robust and hairy. Facial hair is dark gray. Legs are black. Females collect pollen on their back legs. One to three white bands of hair interspersed by black hair bands split the top of the thorax lengthwise. The abdomen has segment rims. A band of short, flat, white hair lines each one. When not in use, the prolonged tongue folds up underneath the head. Even then, this digestive organ still reaches the abdomen.
The behavior of these bees matches the association that they have with the flowers they pollinate. Chimney bees fly during the summer. They race from flower to flower seeking pollen and nectar. On cold, rainy days, these bees nestle far down inside trumpet-shaped flowers. These flowers' downturned petals act as umbrellas, a shelter in a storm.
Turret bees live in North and South America, the Western Hemisphere. Ohio's one species, Melitoma taurea, lives in many places in the United States. In Mexico, Central, and South America, documented studies show that turret bees do not always build their own nests from scratch. They recycle used brick walls, mine entrances, unoccupied termite nests, wattle-and-daub house eaves, and outdoor clay ovens. Crooked-leg bees live in the southwestern part of our country and in other places. These bees share similar life cycles with turret bees. Turret bees will use crooked-legged bees' deserted nests too.
