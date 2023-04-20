Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

The Morning Glory Turret Bee is the only turret bee species known to live in Ohio.

Laura Hughes


Turret bees build an entrance to their nest that looks like a little tower, another name for the word 'turret'. Dried mud creates this long, tube-like tunnel. It resembles a chimney, and that explains the common name for these bees, chimney bee.

Caleb Wardlaw

