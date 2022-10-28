Hardin

This is part four of a series about Jerry, my friend and brother in Christ Jesus, who departed from this world on Nov. 9, 2020. Jerry was a gentle spirit, an old hippie, with a need for speed. Jerry placed seventh in the nation in motorcycle road racing at the Grand Nationals at Road Atlanta. And Jerry was a gifted musician. He sang and played guitar and played a mean blues harp. In my opinion, Jerry covered Neil Young better than Neil Young.

I once asked Jerry, “How did you get started playing the guitar?” Jerry recounted, “I was around nineteen and I’d just gotten saved. I was going to The Adams Apple (Christian coffee house in Ft. Wayne, Indiana) and there were a lot of great musicians there. I prayed, ‘God, is there any way you could help me play the guitar and use me?’ It was just between me and the Lord. I wasn’t going to tell anybody else about it. Then a couple days later this guy, Keith, came up to me and told me, ‘I’m going to buy me a new guitar, do you want my old one?’ Keith showed me a few chords and I was in the clouds.”


