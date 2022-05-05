Years ago, I was coon hunting in the Barger woods, and my two hounds struck a hot coon track. The hounds ran the coon to the covered bridge there and treed it on the hand-hewed beams that were put together with handmade pegs. I noticed all the initials carved on the walls.
I was in the Barger house in 1967 when I lived on Carl Fleser's house back on Crooked Creek. You can't imagine how fancy the house was. There was a library, a music room, winding stair-ways, servant quarters, a pantry and in the bathroom was a bathtub with claws for legs.
Outside was a wash house and next to the wash house was a long shed used for chickens. Al Foster used to walk chickens in a hay barn on the farm where we lived. In other words, Al put out two hens and a cock bird (rooster) and left them until almost fall, in hopes that no varmints got the chickens and that the hens would lay a nest of eggs and hatch some chicks.
The Fosters lived on the Barger farm and raised fox-hounds, and from what I hear, they were durn good ones. If the bloodline got too close, an outcross was made to get the bloodline in good shape again. My uncle said it was really something to see such a pack of hounds.
Neil Rader told me back in 1987 that he was the one who used to drive Colonel Barger around the county. From what I hear, in the fall of the year, Colonel Barger would put on a big feed for all the foxhunters in the country, far and wide. He would hire local women to serve the hunters.
An old fellow who lived close to me had a son who worked for Colonel Barger. He took care of the heat because in every room of the house was a fireplace. His job was to keep firewood in all the rooms.
I want to say something about the old canal (Ohio and Erie). Where we lived, the old canal went through the farm, and you could see the towpath where the mule (or horse) walked (pulling the boat). In the spring, when we had a lot of rain, I could walk in the canal bed and find bottles. The old saying I heard was when the canal was being built, a man died for every mile and was buried in the bottom of the canal bed.
