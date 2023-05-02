Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

There are some places that you have to see to believe. Finding them is not always easy. You might need directions. Access may be by permission only at certain times. There may be a fee. You have to know that they exist. Once you are there, you understand their exceptionality.

The Arc of Appalachia's events give you keys, granting access to hidden gems. Education and preservation are part of their mission. You can only visit many of their select properties at these times. They showcase, share, and shine the spotlight on natural wonders in our region. Karst terrains and floral abundance go together. This area is full of them. It is special. With the Arc of Appalachia's help, hundreds experienced Ohio's glorious display of early wildflowers and so much more again this spring.


NN55 - Large-flowered trillium

Large-flowered Trillium, Ohio’s state wildflower
NN55 - Shooting Stars

This was a great year for Shooting Stars.
NN55 - Wild Ginger

Low to the ground Wild Ginger flowers
NN55 - Jacob's Ladder

Jacob’s Ladder, named after the Biblical story because of its ladder-like foliage

