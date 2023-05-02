There are some places that you have to see to believe. Finding them is not always easy. You might need directions. Access may be by permission only at certain times. There may be a fee. You have to know that they exist. Once you are there, you understand their exceptionality.
The Arc of Appalachia's events give you keys, granting access to hidden gems. Education and preservation are part of their mission. You can only visit many of their select properties at these times. They showcase, share, and shine the spotlight on natural wonders in our region. Karst terrains and floral abundance go together. This area is full of them. It is special. With the Arc of Appalachia's help, hundreds experienced Ohio's glorious display of early wildflowers and so much more again this spring.
For me, this adventure started on Friday night, April 14, 2023, at the Paxton Theater in Bainbridge. Erin Hazelton, a Wildlife Administrator with Ohio's Division of Wildlife, took us on a virtual cave tour.
If anyone is interested in joining a group that explores caves, some near here, look up the Ohio Cave Survey website. Spelunking is great fun. In high school days, my High Adventures Venturing crew spent the night in a natural cave. We were not claustrophobic. Crawling around on our stomachs to see an underground lake was a great adventure. Climbing up a cave chimney inside the cave to see the star-speckled night sky is another treasured memory. We saw sleeping bats and a few other cave residents, some albino that had never seen the light of day.
For the less adventurous, commercial caves provide guided tours and easier access. Cathedral Caverns and Ruby Falls each had their charms. The Guinness Book of World Records considers The Lost Sea America's largest underground lake. Craighead Caverns gets you there. When our guide had everyone in the cave turn off their flashlights, our family experienced total darkness during this tour.
Saturday was hike time. Otter Banks was my must-see destination. According to the Arc of Appalachia website, Otter Banks contains "the most beautiful and dense wildflower display in the entire 10-mile stretch of the lower Rocky Fork". The Highlands Nature Sanctuary has not owned it for long. You can only access the trailhead with permission from the owners of an adjacent property.
Ecologist Priscilla Titus was our guide. The single-file trail, a narrow footpath, protects a mile of Rocky Fork Creek. Otter presence evidence, slides and footprints near shore, was clear. Soft-shelled turtles, mother and children, rested on the opposite creek bank. An Eastern Phoebe nest out-jutted above our heads on a rock ledge. Springtime’s fleeting wildflowers were everywhere.
Following dinner at Cave Road's Appalachian Forest Museum, part of HNS central headquarters, my friend and I decided to hike the Etawah Woods loop trail before heading back to Bainbridge proper. A level path leads downstairs to the Rocky Fork Gorge. Tall cliffs surround you here, and the creek is trailside. The spur takes you to see The Three Sisters.
Look under 'Hiking Arc Preserves' on the Arc of Appalachia's website to find even more places to hike. Onsite office staff and volunteers know where to direct you for a great outdoor experience. You can talk to them in person or on the phone before your visit.
Saturday night, we pilgrims journeyed back to the Paxton Theater for more presentations. Manon VanSchoyck of Ohio Nature Education was first. She is a live animal ambassador who brought an American Kestrel, two Eastern Screech Owls, a Little Brown Bat, and an Evening Bat. She and her assistant walked down the theater aisle bringing the birds closer to attendees. We passed around two closed terrariums, one per bat, allowing up close and personal views. How often does a person get to do that?
I see bats flying over our backyard at dusk on warm summer nights. They and I never get near one another. I am glad that they are here. Ten species are common in Ohio. A single bat can eat its weight in insects in one night. No other animal in our state eats as many insects at night as they do.
Dr. Merlin Tuttle, the father of modern bat conservation, told us about the amazing world of these creatures that same night. Bats are diverse. They have values. They have needs. This keynote speaker has studied bats almost everywhere for over 60 years. His dedication took him to all continents save the Arctic, Antartic, and a few Oceanic Islands. He is still fascinated by bats. His life's work has given him the opportunity to speak at the British Museum, Harvard, and the Smithsonian. National Geographic has published several of his articles. His ongoing Bat Conservation work serves to educate others about bats.
Bats are awesome, numerous, and diverse. Just like a Red-tailed Hawk, the flying foxes of Borneo have five foot wingspans. This megabat is one of the largest bat species. They are near threatened. Hunters kill many for food, the bushmeat trade. Destruction of their habitat is another real issue. One of the world's smallest fruit-eating bats, Honduran white bats, make leaf tents using their teeth. Colonies of 10 to 15 huddle together, tent roosters at night. They are adorable. They are near threatened. The reason is habitat loss. These bats need help. Both and many other bats are pollinators. According to the 'Fun Bat Facts' on Merlin Tuttle's Bat Conservation website, bats outscore bees and birds as "the world's most effective long-distance pollinators".
Sunday morning was the last day. Staff and volunteers provided a great morning meal. Most were going on another hike that day. My time with them was over.
Not quite ready to return to real life, I opted to take the scenic route home. As I reflected on the pilgrimage, this weekend was full of good times. The people are kind. They are welcoming. The people there have varying levels of knowledge and experience. Floral visual stimulation, fantastic food fit for discerning taste buds to enjoy, and subject matter experts sharing their grasp on knowledge as yet unobtained by most are part of this package deal.
The organization hosting this get away provided affordable opportunities for youth and the general public to attend one-day sessions Saturday. Children were welcome to come to the Paxton Theater that afternoon for a bat program designed for them. All ages could buy tickets to the evening program, whether you registered for the whole weekend or not. Nature conferences are enriching environments. They happen to be a great way to soak up a lot in a little amount of time. Consider it an opportunity to grow.
