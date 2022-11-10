Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Kayaking is a fun beginner sport. Access points and liveries continue to increase in our area. This is a welcome sign for outdoor enthusiasts.

Even those with no prior experience can enjoy paddling on the water. Going with skilled guides or friends always makes things better in the beginning.


NN44 - paddling lesson

Jenny Richards gives a short paddling lesson before we get started.
NN44 - Lock 54

Lock 54 of the Ohio Erie Canal
NN44 - freshwater mussels

Freshwater mussels and snail shells on shore
NN44 - paddlers and trees

Kayaking on the Ohio River (Case Thomas, Aaron Crank, Cassandra Thomas, and Ashlynn Pfau)

