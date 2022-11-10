Kayaking is a fun beginner sport. Access points and liveries continue to increase in our area. This is a welcome sign for outdoor enthusiasts.
Even those with no prior experience can enjoy paddling on the water. Going with skilled guides or friends always makes things better in the beginning.
There is no substitute for a float trip. You will view nature in a whole new way. Boating federal waters, such as the Ohio River, is just one way to do that.
On Oct. 29, Shawnee State Park Naturalist, Jenny Richards, planned an Ohio River Paddle. This first-time public event attracted 11 enthusiasts of varying skill levels. She required previous experience, but it did not have to be a lot. My daughter and son had kayaked once before on a large lake. They had no problem. On that day, Aaron Crank, an outstanding, young Shawnee Naturalist, and Natural Resources Sergeant Michael Campbell were also with us. We were in good hands, and the weather could not have been better.
Most of us met at the Shawnee Marina at 10 a.m. The temperature was 37 degrees, but the predicted high for the day was in the 70s. Most dressed in layers, and some wore rain pants. Our group rode in the park van to our access point. Upon arrival, we grabbed our belongings and donned life jackets. Jenny gave a short paddling lesson.
Park-provided tandems were our mode of transportation. Due to RSVPs, our trip leader knew who was coming and had divvied us up ahead of time. She coached the less knowledgeable on how to get in the kayaks safely. Then it was put-in time. Shortly after our start, three older men with single kayaks joined our group. The oldest, an inspiring 89 years old, had no trouble outpacing the rest. Jenny was expecting them.
I have driven over the Carl Perkins bridge crossing the Ohio River many times. I never used to think that I would go under this one!
Several bald eagles, adult and immature, flew or sat in the trees on the Ohio side of the river. One was calling as it landed near a mate. How often do you get to hear that? It was a first for me, and I will not forget it anytime soon. Belted kingfishers perched on riverside branches, and some flew over the water looking for a bite to eat. Great blue herons made an appearance. The habitat was right for them all.
Our first stop was Lock 54, part of the now defunct Ohio and Erie Canal. We stretched our legs, took some pictures, and reflected on the area's history in the 1800s. Times change, but remnants of the past remain.
At our second stop, Aaron and Jenny pointed out freshwater mussels on shore. These bivalves have funny names like Plain Pocketbook and Pink Heelcutter. Only their tough exoskeletons remained. Freshwater snail shells we found appeared to be from Genus Pleurocera. Along the way, we passed Careys Run and Turkey Creek. A few times someone spotted map turtles on basking logs. These turtles have flattened shells with a noticeable ridge along their shell midline. They dove into the water when anyone approached. Ohio has two species, the Northern map turtle and the Ouachita map turtle.
As we continued our six-mile, one-way journey, we kayakers finished strong. A tugboat towing barges covered in coal, a houseboat, and a fishing boat went by in the opposite direction. A fish popped its head above water for a look-see. Nothing stood in our way. The water was calm, and even larger vessels' wake did not disturb our wide berth. Travel time totaled about four hours.
As the marina came back into sight, we all agreed that this adventure was a great way to spend the day. Jenny and Aaron have already been discussing whether and how to offer this program next year. They may offer it several times or even do an overnight trip. It all sounds good to me.
If you want to try kayaking, that is easy to do. Many Shawnee State Park programs exist to help you reach this goal. On Saturdays in November, you can learn or practice paddling skills, nautical knots, and water safety at the Shawnee Lodge's indoor pool. This program should continue during the winter. Check the ODNR's Find a Property page (ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property) to see what is happening and when. Search for 'Shawnee State Park'. Then scroll down to 'Upcoming Events'.
Throughout the year, both Turkey Creek and Roosevelt Lakes in the park are places to learn to canoe or kayak. Jenny and Aaron offer programs on a regular basis for that. To use them on your own, rent rowboats, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and pedal boats from the camp store. They are available from May to October. The camp store's phone number is (740) 858-4561.
