Ted and Anne Schnormeier moved to a house on three acres near Gambier, by Mt. Vernon in 1966. They finished building their Frank Lloyd Wright style dream house across the road in 1994. They had loved the wonderful gardens they had seen while traveling in Asia in the 1990’s and knew that the gentle hills surrounding their house could harbor equally lovely gardens.
Over several years they bought adjoining properties until there were 75 acres to develop into gardens and 75 more acres to surround them as a buffer. There are now nine different garden areas including a Japanese Garden, a Quarry Garden, Chinese Cup Garden, Waterfall Garden, and Woodland Garden all set among 20 small lakes or ponds.
The Schnormeier Gardens are highly rated in horticultural circles. They were judged a top ten world-wide garden destination in an Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel magazine and an award-winning book, Schnormeier Gardens; Peace Harmony and Serenity by anthropologist Scot Long has increased its fame.
For several years the family has been holding an Open House for a few days in June when a limited number of visitors can pay $50 per car to park and then tour the gardens on foot. There are no sidewalks, no refreshment stands, no water fountains, nor even level paths across the manicured lawns from one garden to another, although there are rest rooms.
Some of us Bristol Village garden enthusiasts were game enough for this experience to tough it out and pay the price. Twelve of us rode in three cars for the two-and-a-half hour trip on the second Saturday of June. The weather was ideal.
Avoiding major highways took us through picturesque farm land and lovely old small towns. We saw an extensive Community Yard Sale in Kingston. It looked like half the town had furniture and other goods to sell including a gorgeous parlor organ out on a front lawn. In Granville we were detoured around a well-attended bicycle road race. Then in Mount Vernon we could see that a festival of some kind was going on with groups of college students strolling around the town.
Once at the Gardens we decided to meet back at the entrance in two hours. It turned out that that did not allow too much time. Even those of us with orthopedic problems found greater endurance than expected because of our immersion in the beauty of the place.
At the highest point on the landscape is the Serenity Garden with a Japanese Garden House surrounded by a variety of rare conifers. The climb was worth it. A crystal clear pond fed by a deep well aquifer overlooks a panorama of meadow, forest and sky.
Inside the Garden House above a richly carved altar table is a hanging scroll in Chinese calligraphy of a saying that I later learned reads, "Although you are an old horse you can still run a thousand miles."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.