It's early morning when I open the front door. What do I see? The sun is rising over the fog. Nearby fields bathe in its mist and sparkle as they dry out. This is what I like about Bristol Village. I am aware of its gift of quiet nature.
In summer, Bristol Village front yards are blooming with colorful flowers and plants. Some bright red flowers entice Monarch butterflies. Certain plants are being chomped by yellow and black caterpillars newly hatched from tiny eggs. Naked stems remain, as caterpillars fatten and transform themselves into luminous green cocoons and, weeks later, emerge as orange and black Monarch butterflies. Green and black caterpillars gorge on crimson fennel flowers, later becoming Black Swallowtail butterflies.
Some day, peer carefully at your big flowers. You may see a honey or carpenter bee resting in the center. If it is not moving or collecting nectar ... it is sleeping or warming up in the sun on cool mornings. At your feet, you might follow a line of crazy ants carrying white lumpy eggs to safety after a rain.
Later in the afternoon, you may hear a flock of 11 Canadian geese honking, returning home to roost from fields near the county airport. All of this reminds me of my earlier interests in biology. I take delight in calling attention to these discoveries to passing neighbors and friends.
In Bristol Village's Mary Cooper Wildflower Garden, a close look reveals hidden treasures. Now, in February, Hellebore flowers are emerging from beneath its tall trees. Look for more as spring approaches. The Mary Cooper garden is open to the public.
Life cycles continue. Our hummingbirds begin to return in the spring, attracted by the many nectar feeders put out by residents of Bristol Village. We are proud of our hummingbird garden, recently established inside the Glenn Center circle by resident-led initiative.
Take some time to renew your vision of present and past times. See the wonder in small glimpses of nature, leaf shapes, and fresh air. Listen to the cicadas creating songs for their species. There is MAGIC. It is HERE.
