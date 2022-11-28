Matt's Take

Remember the … Bengals?

The Bengals on Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, No Ja’Marr Chase, No problem this time around, as Cincinnati gives the Titans another heartbreaking loss, just as they ended their season in the playoffs last year.


