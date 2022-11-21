Matt's Take

The Bengals End the Steelers Season

In a very close game following the bye week, the Bengals managed to pull out a huge victory against the Steelers to improve their record to 6-4. This win puts the Bengals in a current Wildcard spot and keeps the Bengals hopes for winning the AFC North alive as well. I am more than happy to not play against the Steelers for another season, as T.J. Watt and the rest of the roster are truly better than their 3-7 record.


