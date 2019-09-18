The fall is a great time to get outdoors for a day hike. Day hiking is a low-impact physical activity, and offers the countless health benefits of being outdoors. Being in nature, or even seeing scenes in nature, reduces anxiety, stress, improves moods and cognitive functioning. In addition to feeling better emotionally, nature contributes to physical health including reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, and the production of stress hormones!
Getting Ready for a Day Hike
Hiking is a fairly low-cost activity. Needed supplies for a half day or day hike include:
• A comfortable pair of hiking boots or shoes
• a backpack
• water bottle
• food or snacks
• sunscreen, use even on a cloudy day to avoid burns
• bug-spray
Dress in layers of clothing so you can add or remove as you get sweaty or take breaks. Non-cotton shirts that fit tight and wick up sweat should be the bottom layer. This will keep you dry and your temperature regulated. Changes in elevation may cause temperature changes as well. Check the weather before you go out but be prepared for anything. Rain gear such as ponchos are inexpensive and light.
Food and Water
Nutrition is important to keep energy levels up. Consider the five major food groups when planning meals and snacks: fruits, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy. A mixture of protein and carbohydrates before, during and after the hike will keep your blood glucose steady and will help you replenish energy stores at the end of the hike. Raisins and Peanuts (GORP) is the perfect snack as it blends protein and carbohydrate. Energy bars are also helpful but can be expensive. For hikes lasting for 2 hours or more think about food safety. Keep foods that you would normally refrigerate (meats, dairy, cooked grains, leftovers, cut fruits and vegetables) cool at 40 degrees or below in an insulated pack with ice.
Hydration is critical. Be sure to drink fluid (preferably water) on a regular basis even if you aren't thirsty. As a general rule, bring about 2 cups of fluids for every hour of hiking, and drink about 4 cups prior to hiking to prevent cramping.
Other precautions
Be wary of poisonous plants such as poison ivy and ticks. Stay on the trail as much as possible to avoid both of these problems. Consider wearing treated clothing or bug spray on clothes, especially under the waist to avoid ticks. Tick-borne illnesses are becoming more common. If possible bring a map of the trail or use GPS. It's always a good idea to bring a friend, especially if you are a beginner hiker.
For more in-depth information on hiking, sign up for OSU Extension's three part webinar series: Hiking and Health at go.osu.edu/hikinghealth . The webinar series is created by Family and Consumer Sciences and Ag & Natural Resources specialists who have a passion for the great outdoors. This series will aim to provide education and insight into how to properly prepare to spend time in the woods. This series will cover a variety of topics related to hiking and health, such as:
• Food safety on the trail
• Proper hydration techniques
• Tick prevention
• Plant identification
• Proper gear selection
• And more!
When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 15, and 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.!
Where: Zoom! Once you register at go.osu.edu/hikinghealth , you’ll be sent Zoom links to participate in each webinar.
Author: Dan Remley, PhD, Associate Professor and Field Specialist, Food, Nutrition and Wellness, OSU Extension
Reviewer: Pat Brinkman, Associate Professor and Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Educator, OSU Extension
Sources:
University of Minnesota. 2016. "How does Nature Impact our Wellbeing?" https://www.takingcharge.csh.umn.edu/how-does-nature-impact-our-wellbeing
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. 2019. "5 Tips for Camping and Hiking." https://www.takingcharge.csh.umn.edu/how-does-nature-impact-our-wellbeing
