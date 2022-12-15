Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

In 2020, the year of the COVID pandemic, the Ohio Statewide Bee Survey began. Never had a statewide effort to discover what bees live in our state occurred.

NN45 - Bee

Bee


MaLisa Spring is the well qualified State Coordinator for this survey. Working with her on this has been a pleasure. One hundred fifty-five volunteers from 88 counties received kits in the mail. Each kit contained the essential materials to collect the bees each week. Some counties had more than one person surveying.

NN45 - Bee Kit

The Bee Survey Kit contained 24 blue, yellow, and white bee bowls; 21 paint strainers to drain the water in the bowls and to store collected field samples; 21 quart Ziploc bags to contain what was collected; and blank specimen collection labels.
NN45 - Bees Collected

Some of the bees collected in the survey are shown here. 
NN45 - Yellow Bowl ID

Identified bees are circled in this yellow bowl from the survey kit. 

