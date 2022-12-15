The Bee Survey Kit contained 24 blue, yellow, and white bee bowls; 21 paint strainers to drain the water in the bowls and to store collected field samples; 21 quart Ziploc bags to contain what was collected; and blank specimen collection labels.
In 2020, the year of the COVID pandemic, the Ohio Statewide Bee Survey began. Never had a statewide effort to discover what bees live in our state occurred.
MaLisa Spring is the well qualified State Coordinator for this survey. Working with her on this has been a pleasure. One hundred fifty-five volunteers from 88 counties received kits in the mail. Each kit contained the essential materials to collect the bees each week. Some counties had more than one person surveying.
I jumped on board to learn more about the bees of Pike County. From May to early October, my bee bowls were in place. This Citizen Science project was a substantial amount of consistent effort for the participants. It also required many hours of work from those who later pinned and identified the specimens. This all resulted in a more complete record of the bees in Ohio today.
The kits gave us all of the items that we needed to engage in this survey. Each box included 24 blue, yellow, and white bee bowls. Experts know that these colors attract bees best.
It also contained 21 paint strainers to drain the water in the bowls and to store collected field samples. It provided 21 quart Ziploc bags to contain what we collected. Blank specimen collection labels for identifying what was in each bag came. The kit was in a box which served as a containment unit for those bags.
Participants delivered the full box to various locations around the state when the project ended. Two yard signs to place by the bee bowls let others know about this project. This was more important if you were surveying in a public place such as a park. Printed instructions gave us an inventory of the items above as well as instructions on how to proceed. We supplied a one gallon container, water, dish soap, and a few other items.
Each week, dependent on the weather forecast and my schedule, I would choose a day to put out the bee bowls. That morning I filled each one with a mixture of water and Dawn dish soap before placement. I then placed the bowls, alternating colors, a certain distance apart along the same places each time. After a 24-hour period, I collected the bowls, one by one, and poured the contents into a paint filter. The filter and bowl contents minus the water then went into a plastic bag. I removed as much air as possible and sealed the bag. Then it went into the provided box, labeled by week. That closed box went into the freezer.
Not only did the survey collect bees. Other insects and arthropods found their way into the bee bowls. MaLisa Spring, OSU graduate students, and volunteers also identified hover flies and robber flies. Some bycatch such as butterflies and more also went to certain people or to the OSU Museum of Biodiversity. Grass and leaves sometimes found their way into the bowls.
If, during the project, bowls got damaged, you could request extras. A few times I thought that this might be necessary. Members of my family, by chance, drove or mowed over a bee bowl in our driveway or yard. However, my bee bowls stood the test of time.
In the coming weeks, I hope to write about the different bee families found in my bee bowls. These are not honey, Carpenter, or Bumble bees. They are bees that you may not know so well. Leaf cutters and sweat bees I had heard of before. Miners, cuckoos, diggers, and plasterers were new to me. They live right here in Pike County. Each year they go about their business. Each year they collect nectar and pollen. Each year they pollinate plants. They live their lives. They provide services that allow plants to complete their lifestyles. They keep other bee species in check.
