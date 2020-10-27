Editor, News Watchman,
This November 3rd, voters in Pike County will select their new sheriff for the years 2021-2024. I am writing this letter to express my support for Tracy D. Evans to fill that term.
I have known Tracy for several years, while he was the Chief of Detectives with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. He held the rank of Major. I found his work to be professional, thorough, and prepared in a manner that established the facts within the case he was investigating or directing another detective’s investigation. I was impressed with his style of leadership. He was able to correct mistakes, but not belittle. I importantly found him to be totally honest and dedicated to his wife and children.
Over the past year, Mr. Nelson has held that office through political appointment. He has maintained the office as he found it. He has done no harm. He is to be commended for his work. However, it is my belief that the time has come to move the sheriff’s office to another level of professionalism.
The significant issue facing the new sheriff is developing a new arrangement for the housing of prisoners closer to Pike County. Butler County is a long drive from and to Pike County. The costs associated with that contract are significant. In the past year plus, nothing has changed.
Dropping out of the US 23 Drug Task Force has caused Pike County to be the only county out of the Task Force from Circleville to Portsmouth. This occurred when Mr. Nelson became the politically appointed sheriff. Tracy Evans has assured me his first act will be to put Pike County back into the U.S. 23 Drug Task Force. Coordination with the Piketon Task Force should continue.
Tracy will work diligently with the county commissioners to assure that the Sheriff’s Office budget will be administered in a reasonable and cooperative manner. It is Tracy’s intent to seek grants from state and federal sources to supplement his budget, as is done with most sheriff’s offices in Ohio. Patrol, court security, and jail operations are important to the administration of justice in every county sheriff’s office. Coordination and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies is one manner of controlling costs. Tracy intends to work closely with all law enforcement agencies in the area of Pike County.
Therefore, this November 3rd, please consider giving your vote to Tracy D. Evans for Pike County Sheriff.
Allen Smith, Ph.D.
Former US Marshal, Southern District of Ohio
Westerville, Ohio (formerly of Pike County)
