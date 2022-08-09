Ohio has a humid continental climate. Climatologist Wladimir Koppen said so in 1900.
Some of our native plants look like they belong somewhere else, a Dr. Seuss book or another locale. Despite their appearance, they are in the right place. Ohio is their home.
When you see swamp rose mallow, its perfect place might appear to be the humid subtropics of Florida. It grows there too. This obligate wetland flora resides in the Aloha State but also here. Its tropical cousin, the yellow hibiscus, is Hawaii's state flower.
Swamp rose mallow range covers the south-central and southeastern United States. On a map of America, a complete quadrilateral with Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, and Florida corners would reveal most of its present habitat in our country.
Swamp rose mallow likes certain growing conditions. Don't we all? They prefer dipping their rooty toes in wet to moist spots and basking in the warm sunshine.
This angiosperm (a flowering plant that bears fruit) can be tall and wide depending on growing conditions and space. From three to seven feet high and two to four feet wide, rose mallow takes off and seeks full potential. Find them blooming now on the Ohio 104 side of Lake White, as well as on the lot by the Sundown Apartments on US Highway 23. They can get as tall as six feet. Flowers have large white or pink petals of five. Flower centers are red or purple. Leaves are heart-shaped.
This perennial plant's family includes many relatives. Okra, with its edible green seed pods - a southern mainstay stewed, fried, or boiled - is one. Cotton, so important for clothing and other linens, is another. Rose of Sharon, a flowering shrub in some Pike County yards, is also in Genus Hibiscus. However, this bush is native to south central and southeast China, not here.
Swamp mallow's career history could surprise you. Ancient Egyptians used the shrub roots to heal wounds and to ease coughs and sore throats. Ancient Greeks and Romans brewed mallow sap mixtures for sore throats and pain. In the 1800s, the French transported marshmallows from medicinal to decadent. Pate de Guimauve (marshmallow paste) consisted of dried marshmallow roots whipped with sugar, water, and egg whites.
Marshmallows, a treat with hot chocolate and an essential ingredient in s'mores, used to come from the roots of the swamp mallow or marsh mallow. The word Hibiscus means marsh mallow in Latin. Mash those roots. Boil in water until thick. Then enjoy! What we now know as the marshmallow tastes nothing like the original confection.
Many animals benefit from the perennial Hardy Hibiscus's existence. The plant has a specialist visitor, the Rose-mallow Bee. This solitary ground nester resembles but is not a bumblebee. Bumblebees are pollinators of this flower. Eastern Tiger Swallowtails visit them seeking nectar but may also be pollinators. Red-winged Blackbirds may use these plants as nesting sites. The seeds provide fall and winter food for birds. At least 28 species of butterfly and moth larvae (caterpillars) use rose mallow as a host plant.
Hibiscus flowers exhibit nyctinasty. At night, they close their flowers and open them during the day. This sunlight-related circadian rhythm is a natural cycle of physical changes that some plants go through in a 24-hour period. Androsthenes of Thasos, a Greek island, documented this "plant sleeping" in 324 BC. On a trip with his companion, Alexander the Great, to tropical Africa, he saw tamarind leaves opening and closing during the day and night.
Nastic movement of plants can take many forms. The cause indicates the type. Thigmonasty is a plant's response to touch. When an insect lands on a Venus Flytrap leaf, the quick trap snaps shut to imprison its next meal.
Thermonasty is a plant's response to temperature. During the winter in some Rhododendron species, leaves droop and curl when temperatures are below freezing. Less exposed leaf surface prevents water loss or desiccation. Too much light exposure in cold weather can damage chloroplasts, responsible for photosynthesis. Droop and curl limits light exposure. When the weather is warm again, the leaves return to normal.
July in Ohio is a great time to enjoy the blooming wonders that appear. Thanks to our varied habitats and fluctuating weather, observant residents and visitors can experience floral abundance throughout the growing season. The stars of this month's show include chicory, wild bergamot, coneflower, and Queen Anne's lace. Competition is fierce for these leading roles, but we have sufficient land and space for them all!
From spring to fall, flowers pop up in many locations. Some are tiny; others like swamp rose mallow are large and showy. This tropic of Ohio is now blooming at drive-by theaters near you. Park and peek if it is safe. Do not miss its July to September performance happening at this moment in our neck of the woods.
