Dorothy enrolled in our home-based hospice services when she was 78 with end-stage chronic airway obstruction. She also has a 10-centimeter aneurysm in her abdomen. An aneurysm is caused by a weak spot in an artery wall that balloons out, filling with blood. Dorothy’s doctor told her that hers is the size of a seven-month old fetus. It’s inoperable and fatal if it bursts. Consequently, she’s been warned not to jar or strain herself. So you’ll understand why it takes Dorothy a little while to answer the door.
The first time I entered Dorothy’s apartment I marveled at how tastefully it was decorated. It looked like a furniture store showroom. On the corner of her coffee table sat a Christian devotional. Dorothy’s not only a reader, she’s also a writer. Her poetry has been published in the local newspaper. And in the midst of her own illness she still desires to help others. She and her niece, Linnie, collect pop cans, pop can tabs and pennies and send the proceeds to St. Jude’s Hospital for children. When I complimented Dorothy’s altruism, she simply exclaimed, "People have to live to help other people!"
The thing I marvel most at is Dorothy’s fierce determination. I’ll let her tell the story: When I was 71, I got chicken pox and it settled in my spine and brain; and it turned into encephalitis. They diagnosed it when they sent me to Columbus to have the fluid drained off my brain. My family told me that when the doctor turned me over and saw that I had chicken pox on my back he said, ‘She probably won’t make it, but if she does she won’t have her mind.’ So they decided not to drain the fluid." Dorothy’s niece, Linnie, reported, "They decided to let her die peacefully".
Dorothy was subsequently transferred to a local skilled nursing facility. Dorothy recounted, "I was in a coma for a year and a half. I didn’t even know I was in the world. I didn’t have any control of my body. I couldn’t eat and was fed through a tube. When I did talk my family told me I just jabbered. That’s when the miracle came in. All at once I woke up. It was like going to bed one night and waking up a year and a half later. When I came to, my body was useless. I couldn’t even turn myself. My feet and legs were bent all the way back underneath me."
Dorothy continued: "I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life where I was. I wanted to go home. I knew I’d never get there unless I did something about it, so I made my mind up. I told them, ‘I’m gonna walk out of here’, that I wanted therapy. The doctor said I would never make it out. But a little therapist named Michelle took me under her wing. It took two of them to get me out of bed; they had to swing me like a monkey because my legs were locked (contracted). They put me on stretch boards and I screamed when they tried to straighten out my legs. Michelle put wet hot packs on my legs and kept stretching my legs until they were normal and they finally let me stand. It took months. And I made myself goals. I told Michelle if I walked two steps today that I was going to walk three steps tomorrow."
Against all odds, six months after starting therapy Dorothy walked out of the nursing home. She stayed with her nephew, Tom, and his wife, Linnie, for two years. She’s been back in her own apartment for almost two and a half years. Dorothy proudly declares, "The nursing home calls me their ‘miracle lady’".
Perhaps you are in a place, physically, emotionally, socially, spiritually that you don’t want to spend the rest of your life at? You don’t have to, but like Dorothy, you have to do something about it, you have to make your mind up. You have to define your hope and make small incremental goals for yourself; and most daunting of all, you will have to endure the pain of being stretched. We all do! But if Dorothy did it, surely we can too.
"…let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith … For consider Him who endured such hostility from sinners against Himself, lest you become weary and discouraged in your souls … strengthen the hands that hang down, and the feeble knees, and make straight paths for your feet, so that what is lame may not be dislocated, but rather be healed." (Hebrews chapter 12)
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.