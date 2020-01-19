I want to tell you the story of one whom I consider a local legend.
Although she would never approve of such a title, she is one of the most successful athletes to ever come from our area. She’s one of the most humble and hard-working people you’ll meet; the kind of person that doesn’t feel comfortable talking about her own achievements, even as great as they are. Perhaps this is the characteristic that led to such achievement in the first place.
Emma Salisbury, (now Slone) grew up in Beaver, Ohio in the 1960s and 70s. Her basketball career brought the type of accomplishments that women in her era, or even this one for that matter, could only dream of reaching in that sport, but she rarely discusses those days now.
At 62, she spends time with her large family of five children and eight grandchildren, which she calls her greatest joy and accomplishment, and admits that she still shoots a few free throws from time to time. She has often hit between 80 and 90 shots in a row before her first miss when she steps to a free throw line. Her most recent performance? 101 consecutive makes in a competition at work a few months ago.
As she humbly told the story of the competition, she couldn’t help but show a little excitement, “It made me smile a little bit. To be able to do that this far past my prime,” she admitted, followed by laughter.
Emma’s story starts at the schoolyard where she first picked up a ball. “I started playing basketball in first grade at the Union schoolyard during recess.”
Most of the ball players at the now non-existent Union school were boys, but that didn’t stop Emma and a few of her friends, “I always liked playing basketball, and there were a few of us girls that started playing at recess with the boys in first grade.”
That trend would continue over the next few years. The only problem was that there was no organized team for the girls. “After that, a group of us always played in P.E. class, but there was no girls team in junior high so we couldn’t play against the boys anymore and we wanted to have our own team.”
That group of girls was a persistent one, and they eventually were able to convince their P.E. teacher Pat Pendleton to get them the team they had dreamed of. “We always had this desire to have a team," Emma recalled, “We started asking our P.E. teacher Mrs. Pendleton to start one and we finally convinced her to do it.”
This was a big sacrifice for Mrs. Pendleton according to Slone, “What I realize now when I look back that I didn’t at the time is what a sacrifice it was for Pat to get us that team.”
Pendleton had already started a family of her own at the time, along with her teaching job and other responsibilities that didn’t make it easy to take on such a task. What’s more was the rarity that came with starting a girls basketball team in this area at that time. “There were very few schools in the area that had organized girls teams, so we played in a YMCA league my first two years of high school.”
After that, the dream officially became a reality, as during her junior and senior seasons of high school, the team competed in a league that consisted of all the other area high schools that had a girls basketball team. The team competed well enjoyed great success during that time and Emma still looks back with gratitude for those who paved the way for her and her teammates, “A lot of credit goes to those who made the sacrifice to make that happen. I was a pretty shy person, and that got me out of my comfort zone and gave us a way to enjoy ourselves and compete.”
After high school, Emma along with her teammate Becky Pendell, who was another very talented player from her team, made the trip north to Columbus to visit the Ohio State University. “There were no scholarships for women at Ohio State, but Becky (Pendell) and I went up there on a visit. The coach was really nice and showed us around, but basically told us that they already had their team and they’d like to have us, but seemed very indifferent.” OSU’s lukewarm interest caused them to eventually attend Eastern Kentucky University to play their college ball.
The incredible thing about this is that Emma was told that at the time EKU was one of only five schools in the country that offered scholarships to play women’s basketball. Each of those schools were able to offer about five scholarships and she received one of those scholarships from EKU.
According to Emma, this was no easy task, “In those days it was much different than it is now. There were no scouts or anything like that. We had to go to them and really seek it out. Things were so much different, we really had to go earn it.”
Emma’s freshman season at Eastern Kentucky was an impressive one. An unfortunate aspect of her story is that because her career happened so early on in the women’s side of the sport’s history, there are very few recorded statistics from her high school or college games, and therefore it’s difficult to quantify her dominance, but because of her accomplishment at the college level, where she was competing against the very best the country had to offer, we know she was dominant.
Both Emma and her team’s performance her freshman year were summed up in a 1975 edition of the Eastern Kentucky publication Encompass that was found online through some research, “The team won the Bellarmine Invitational tournament held in Louisville by defeating the University of Louisville and UK to win the championship. In addition to winning the championship, Eastern had three of the five members of the all tournament team — Peggy Gay, Gayle Freshwater and Emma Salisbury.”
That team went on to reach the regional tournament and finish out their successful season with a 14-2 record. Emma put together a season of impressive performances that season according to the publication. One of her greatest just happened to be against that school from Columbus, where she dropped 20 points against the Buckeyes in a close loss where EKU fell short by only three points. After that season was over, Emma and a few of her friends went down to Nashville for a tryout for the upcoming 1976 Olympics. Emma recalls enjoying the time in Nashville and just simply having a good time. She not only decided to try out for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball team during that trip; she nearly made the final cut before devastation came. “I made it to the second to last cut and that’s when I hurt my ankle.” she recalled. Emma had so severely hurt her ankle that doctors told her it would have been better to have broken it.
Despite this setback, she returned to school the following semester ready to continue her already illustrious playing career. “I enjoyed going to school and playing ball. I was able to step outside my comfort zone and enjoy it and enjoy the game I loved to play.” Emma continued to dominate on the court for another season, and as her junior year came around, things were going very well. There was one obstacle, however, that would test her in a way she hadn’t been tested.
Somewhere along the line during her junior year, she began to face class requirements of speaking in front of others and taking on an outspoken personality which really just wasn’t who she was. Ultimately, her career was cut short and she ended her run at EKU a bit early.
When asked about how she responded to the adversity she faced during that time, Emma says that her faith was the answer, “I became a Christian when I was 17 years old. I always had an inner belief that God had a plan and a purpose in my life. I always believed that He would help me move forward and give me a future outside of basketball.”
What Emma was able to accomplish on and off the basketball court in her time is a story that deserves to be told in and of itself. Especially doing so as a young girl who came from Pike County Ohio. But that’s not where the story ends. Years after she came back home to raise a family and participate in countless roles of service for her community, Emma finally was able to stand up to her greatest challenger in an inspiring way.
Through what she describes as a vision from God, she was able to overcome her anxiety for public speaking and found the courage to deliver a speech at her daughter’s graduation, which broke the barrier for her and she has given speeches in several settings in the years since.
She truly is a great success story of our time, and she was a pioneer of her era, but when asked about her great success on and off the basketball court, Emma responded, “I really don’t see any of it as success. I don’t think anything I’ve done is really that special at all.”
Instead, she chooses to give God the glory, “I’ve learned so much since that time. The way that He can take the most unlikely people, and allow them to do things outside of what is expected, that’s really what He did with me. He took someone who was so shy and helped me overcome that. It’s really powerful.”
Emma says that God is still showing her things even today and helping her look forward with confidence, “I’m 62 now, as I look back over the course of many years, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that God has been there through all the ups and downs and He’s always given me a hope for the future.”
Emma’s story is one of great faith, perseverance, hard-work, humility, and class.
She, and other pioneers like her, should be remembered as both heroes of our community’s past and inspiration that a little hard-work and some faith can go a long way.
