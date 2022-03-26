Back in the days when I worked at the feed mills, I met a lot of people from all walks of life. Some had dairy farms, some had beef cattle herds, some raised hogs, and there was money to be made. Even a small farmer could make money. With one dollar corn and 10 cent hogs, a farmer could make money. Those days are almost gone forever.
Here is a true story that actually happened when I worked at the Lucasville feedmill several years ago. The Kentucky farmers, who lived close to the Ohio River and had livestock or grain farmed, would bring their corn to be ground or who wanted to sell their crops would come to the Lucasville feedmill.
I remember one pair of Kentucky farmers who would come to the feedmill. The father was an old timer and raised mules and sows and farmed the fertile bottoms. One day I had to help in the mill where the hammermill was. I had gotten to know this pair of farmers quite well and it was a pleasure to see them when they came to the feedmill.
One certain day, it was warm weather ... I do remember that. It was in the middle of the morning, and the doortrade got pretty thick, so someone came and got me saying they needed help over in the mill. So I went over and pretty soon I had everything under control. So I went to see if the boys needed any help because they were short-handed.
This father and son brought a load of ear corn to get shelled and ground for a bunch of sows and pigs they were raising. The father saw me, and I was sacking feed out of a mixer, and so it was these two fellows' turn. So they backed into the dock where the mixers were, and soon I was sacking the hog feed out.
The old fellow says to me, "You won't believe who came to visit us at our farm about two weeks ago." I told this old fellow that I wouldn't have any idea. The son was grinning from ear to ear and said, 'Tell him Paw."
The old fellow said "Willy, it was the strangest thing that happened. A real fancy pickup pulling a trailer came in sight and stopped in front of our barn. The fellow on the passenger side says to me, 'Are you mister so and so?' I told the fellow, 'I was no mister, just a so and so.'
And the fellow in the passenger side says to the person in the backseat, 'We have found him,' and the back seat door opened and out stepped Dolly Parton as big as life."
The old gentleman's son told the fellows, who were back in the mill where I was that his dad was telling the truth. The old fellow went on with his story explaining that Dolly Parton told the old gentleman that she had come to visit him.
Dolly said, "You have a reputation for being an honest man. I need two teams of mules for Dollywood. One pair of sorrels and a pair of blacks. Do you have anything like that you would sell me, plus four sides of harness? I want them traffic broke and people broke, because you know how some people are."
The old fellow said Dolly Parton also wanted to see the mules harnessed up, hooked to a wagon, and Dolly wanted to sit on the seat beside the old gentleman and take a ride.
He said, "So I harnessed up each team of mules and I took the great Dolly Parton for a ride in my wagon. My mules I train myself and I train them right. There is no use to break them.
"Dolly liked both teams of mules and asked me how much I wanted for each team, plus a new harness for each. I told Dolly that I really hadn't thought about selling either team. Dolly said to me, 'You would price them, wouldn't you?'"
The old gentleman said, "I really didn't want to sell either team, but I priced them high enough it would scare her to death and she would leave. I gave Dolly a packaged deal. Mules and harness for $75,000. She said, 'Will you take a check?' I said, 'Yes', and she wrote me check and here it is. I wanted you to see the check and also the picture of me and Dolly."
Like I said before, I always enjoyed the Kentucky boys when they came to the feed mill and I also made a lot of friends over in Kentucky. And in a certain sense of words, I miss those old days. As the late Will Rogers said about people, "I never met a man I didn't like." That goes the same for me — "I never met a Kentuckian I didn't like."
