Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Coltsfoot gets its name from the shape of its leaf. The leaf appears after the flower blooms. An old name for this plant, the 'son before the father', points to this fact.

NN53 - Coltsfoot leaf

The coltsfoot leaf looks like a colt’s foot.


I saw it on March 26, 2023 on a hilly roadside not far from my home. This drive-by sighting was too quick and unexpected to know for sure what I had seen.

NN53 - Coltsfoot in bloom

Coltsfoot in bloom
NN53 - Dandelion

Dandelion, similar but different
NN53 - Dandelion leaf

Dandelion leaves appear before the flowerbud.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments