Coltsfoot gets its name from the shape of its leaf. The leaf appears after the flower blooms. An old name for this plant, the 'son before the father', points to this fact.
I saw it on March 26, 2023 on a hilly roadside not far from my home. This drive-by sighting was too quick and unexpected to know for sure what I had seen.
Memory raced to find the correct name for this fleeting image. Had I seen it before someplace else? The answer is yes, but I had not noticed it in this location before. At first, my mind thought 'dandelion'. Somehow that designation did not appear right. Having time and being curious, I drove back for a second look.
This bright yellow flower may look like a dandelion. Both came to Ohio from Europe many years ago. They are both non-native. Because each has been in North America for so long, we consider them naturalized species.
Both are in the Daisy family, Asteraceae. They have similar seedheads. Dandelion's long, toothy leaves appear before the flower. Dandelions have one large taproot per plant. Coltsfoot grows from rhizomes and seeds. The root system allows for several groupings of flowers near one another.
This common plant is one of our earliest blooming wildflowers. The flowers provide an early source of nectar for our pollinators. Look for coltsfoot in disturbed areas with moist, clay soil. You may see it on roadsides or at the edges of meadows or woods. It does not need full sun to prosper.
The Europeans valued its medicinal qualities. Ancient Greeks and Romans were some of those who used this plant to treat respiratory ailments. The first part of its scientific name, Tussilago, reminds me of Robitussin, the cough syrup my mother gave me when I was young. Tussilago defined is 'cough dispeller'. Parisians used to paint coltsfoot on apothecary shop's doorposts. In recent times, some caution its usage as an herbal remedy. Liver damage may be a result.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.