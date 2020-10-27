Editor, News Watchman,
To the undecided voters of Pike County,
As former sheriffs and supervisors of Tracy Evans, we would like to go on record as endorsing him for the office of Sheriff. We both feel that he is the most qualified based on his training and years of experience.
Tracy’s knowledge of current law enforcement trends as well as his plans for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are exactly what the citizens need during these trying times. Tracy is a dedicated, honest hard-working individual who would serve all Pike County citizens.
Your consideration of our endorsement would be very much appreciated.
Sheriff Richard N. Henderson (2009-2015)
Sheriff James G. Dixon (1981-1989)
