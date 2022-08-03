Note: This story by William Weinrich was written in 2015 during Pike County's bicentennial year, which was 50 years after the sesquicentennial. It was published in a series of Pike's Past columns shared by Jim Henry. It is being republished as a series again.
Looking back at Part 2, the 1965 Pike County Sesquicentennial parade had left the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon and made its way to Waverly. Dave DuBois had a new pair of shoes and they were hurtin' his feet so bad he could hardly walk.
But after a while we made it to Waverly and drove and rode up and down just about every street and back down U.S. 23. I do know the oxen were hauled back to the fairgrounds. But the rest of us had to ride from Waverly back to the Piketon fairgrounds. And it took a right smart while to get there. We had stopped at the A & W Root Beer shop (no longer in business) and you could buy a gallon of root beer for practically nothin'. I wasn't thirsty so I tied my jug on the saddle horn with a leather thong that was attached to the saddle.
A friend of mine was riding a pretty buckskin mare and he hadn't let the mare get all the air out of her before he tightened the straps on the saddle. I told him he had better let me hold his jug until he got on his mare. He hadn't checked his saddle and it was a wonder the saddle didn't slip when we were in the parade. So he put his foot in the stirrup and the saddle, blanket and all slipped and there laid my friend on the ground. He had busted his gallon jug of root beer and went in and told the owner if she had a broom and a dust pan, he would clean the mess up, which he did. When he took the dust pan back, the woman gave him another gallon of root beer.
When we finally got back to the fairgrounds, the first person we saw was Dave DuBois. He was sitting on a chair with his feet in a five gallon bucket of water. He had blisters on his feet and can imagine how they were a hurtin'.
We shared our root beer with Dave DuBois and then I took Old Kate over in the center field (after I unsaddled her) and let her roll before I curried her. I tied her under a shade tree where she could rest. There was a weiner roast in progress and we all ate and later rested because we had two more nights to go.
When it got close to time for the program to commence, I saddled Old Kate and walked her over to the center field and tied her up to the race track rail fence. My rear end was so sore I couldn't sit down and how I wished for a cushion. But that shore wouldn't have helped much.
It was time for the play, and as much as I tried, I couldn't get on Old Kate. I didn't know anybody was a watching me. I heard someone laugh and say, "Can't you get on Old Kate?" It was Dave DuBois and he was coming with his ox team and wagon. He stopped his ox team and wagon and asked Sam Cooper to help him. So here they came. I didn't know what was going on, but I shore found out in a minute or two.
These two fellows grabbed me by my legs and arms and raised me up high enough to sit me down in the saddle. They weren't very gentle either. It was a wonder I didn't have an accident. We did our skits in front of the grandstand and had the grand finale on Sunday night.
