Weinrich column head

Note: This story by William Weinrich was written in 2015 during Pike County's bicentennial year, which was 50 years after the sesquicentennial. It was published in a series of Pike's Past columns shared by Jim Henry. It is being republished as a series again.

Looking back at Part 2, the 1965 Pike County Sesquicentennial parade had left the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon and made its way to Waverly. Dave DuBois had a new pair of shoes and they were hurtin' his feet so bad he could hardly walk.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments