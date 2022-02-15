Everybody, well, almost everybody, knows that Valentine’s Day or St. Valentine’s Day as it is officially known, is named for St Valentine, but who is or was this saint and why do we celebrate this holiday?
To be quite honest, the answer is, “We’re not sure!”
The history of Valentine's Day and the saint himself is pretty much a mystery. However, we do know that February has long been a month of romance. Like so many other well-known and widely celebrated holidays, St. Valentine's Day, as we know it today, has both Christian and ancient Roman traditions.
But, back to Saint Valentine and who was he? How did this holiday begin? Why?
All these questions, except the “why”, are difficult to answer with any real facts. The question why, however, is easy to answer - women! Yep, women and we’ll expand on that later.
The Catholic Church recognizes at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred. See? That’s one reason or maybe three reasons this is so mysterious.
One legend, and the one we like, is that a priest named Valentine lived during the third century in Rome. The then emperor, Claudius II, thought that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, so he outlawed marriage for young men, viewing them as potential soldiers.
Valentine, ever the romantic, defied the emperor and secretly performed marriage ceremonies for young lovers. Valentine's covert ceremonies were uncovered and Claudius had him executed. Supposedly, this occurred in the middle of February, maybe the ides (15th) of February to coincide with the Roman celebration of Lupercalia around 270 A.D.
The Romans had some macabre ideas when it came to “celebrations”. That is why many believe that the Feb. 14 celebration is to commemorate the anniversary of Valentine's death.
Some historians and clergy claim that the Church decided to celebrate a feast day in honor of Valentine in February to Christianize the pagan Lupercalia fertility festival. Why a fertility festival in the middle of the coldest month? Well, maybe to help the poor stay warm or because February was the official beginning of spring in ancient Rome.
The romantic link to Valentine’s Day may have come about through this festival which began when Luperci, Roman priests, gathered at the cave where it was believed Romulus and Remus were reared by a she-wolf. Oh yeah, that’s how Rome got it’s name.
The story is that two infants, Romulus and Remus were lost or abandoned in the wilderness and a she-wolf raised them. But that’s another story for another time. More of Valentine’s Day.
Meanwhile, back at the cave, the Luperci would sacrifice a goat then cut the hide into long, thin strips. They dipped these strips into the goat’s blood and headed into town where they would slap women with the bloody strips! They also slapped the fields, but we don’t care about that.
