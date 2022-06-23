Less than two months
While we aren’t even halfway through the Cincinnati Reds season, I think all of us Reds fans deserve to take some time and talk about Bengals football to ease our minds. The Bengals preseason begins on Aug. 12, which is less than two months away.
With the new schedule, Cincinnati will only play three preseason games before taking on Pittsburgh at home for the first game of the season on Sept. 11 (you can almost hear the crowd noise now).
Q&A with Joe Goodberry
To give all Reds fans a break from reality, I wanted to do a Q&A with one of the most well-known Cincinnati Bengals fans, Joe Goodberry.
Joe has more than 50,000 followers on Twitter and is known for his key insights into the Cincinnati organization. I have enjoyed following his account throughout the years and keeping up with how he keeps other Bengals fans intrigued throughout each season. His honest opinion and expertise as a data analyst, scout, and content creator are all reasons why a Q&A with Joe will give all fans some quality Bengals predictions and information.
Q: Do you believe signing OBJ is a legitimate possibility?
A: “I'm sure the Bengals will consider adding a veteran this summer. Will it be at WR, OL, DT or maybe another position after injury? Odell Beckham is one of the top free agents available, but that's because he won't be ready himself until November after injuring his knee in the Super Bowl. Could I see it happening? Sure…”
Q: Looking at our schedule, what is your honest prediction for our record?
A: “I like the Bengals hitting double digit wins again. When I look at schedules, I tend to look at the opposing QB and their passing offense and how it stacks against the Bengals. The team with the better passing performance tends to win in today's NFL. With that logic, the Bengals have 7 games where they should have a clear advantage and 10 other games where it could be decided elsewhere on the field. Using that as a baseline look, I think 11-6 is a fair guess at their final record.”
Q: If you had to rank the AFC North from top to bottom, how would that look?
A: “I have to go with the Bengals at the top. They're the defending champs and I truly believe they got better with talent on the OL added and the health of Joe Burrow. Next I'll say Baltimore. They have a former MVP at quarterback, they added to the OL also, they had two first round picks and Baltimore shouldn't be as injured as they were last season...”
A Season to Forget and a Season to Remember
This Cincinnati Reds season has certainly been one to forget for all Reds fans, but this Bengals season should bring joy to the Queen City, as this is the most mature and talented core that Cincinnati has established in my lifetime.
While I am looking forward to interacting with Joe Goodberry all year, the reality remains that it is still baseball season. I still despise every off day and enjoy every inning throughout the summer. My advice to all Reds fans is appreciate every at-bat Joey Votto has left in his career. We may never have another life long Red and certainly may never have that type of talent in GABP ever again.
The future is bright for this ballclub and with a few key pieces surrounding Johnathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, and Graham Ashcraft, this team can be competitive in the very near future.
Soon, we will hopefully be looking forward to baseball season much like we do football season, as we can all remember the rough patches the Bengals put us through in recent years as well.
