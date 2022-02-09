Dear Editor,
Letter to citizens of southern Ohio. This issue effects us greatly. This is the cause of poverty and welfare; when will the White House, Congress and the States wake up?
This war on drugs has been going on for nearly 100 years. It started way before Nixon came out and actual declared it a war! Do you know how many Americans have died do to this war?
It would make one of it’s own the largest state. How many tax dollars have been wasted on this war? Over a trillion dollars.
This war has imprisoned doctors and ruined their lives. The chronically ill patient go without treatment. They suffer due to this War. How much longer must we endure this which is not working?
The deaths with opioids have increased every year. This war is a failure. It is killing more and more Americans every year. Yet the policy never change.
The addicted are hunted and their loved ones told to push them away. Tough love it is called. That is a failure also. We families need to embrace our loved ones not turn them away.
My son was an alcoholic for many years. I was always there for him. He would call in the middle of the night drunk out of his mind. I would talk with him for hours. Sometimes he needed a hotel room for the night and didn’t have the money and was going to sleep behind some gas station or any dump he could find. I was disabled living on Social Security.
But I would not let my son go with a room for him to sleep in. I would call the nearest place to were he was and book a room for him. My son got his life back together. Found a good wife and a job. He is now a truck driver making close to this year $100,000. That is called love, unconditional. They way Jesus taught us.
When will the greatest country on this earth wake up! It is not the drugs killing our people, but the laws and this crazy war!
Portugal stopped their war on drugs. So has Switzerland. They have zero deaths. They didn’t have any deaths. Their death rate went down to zero. They didn’t legalize drugs they decriminalized them. They provided places where heroin and other addicts could obtain legal drugs at the correct doses; they didn’t have to sell their lives to get a fix.
As time went on they would ask to lower their dosage. They gave them jobs and made them productive part of society. They where loved. The money spent on the war was spent on make a life for their citizens.
In our own Constitution our For Fathers proclaimed the following:
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Is this what our America is doing? Are we promoting the General Welfare of our citizens? Or are we promoting hell on earth. Our citizens mostly the young are dying more and more. They are committing suicide.
Why? Because they don’t feel wanted.
Why not stop the War on Drugs? Why not promote the General Welfare for all citizens?
In the 1930’s people could buy cocaine, heroine and other opioids over the counter. When the War on Alcohol was stopped, America found another enemy to attack: drugs.
Why spend Trillions of dollars on a WAR that is a big failure? Why not spend that money on making our citizens whole again?
People in the White House and in Congress can make this a reality. Or continue with this same insanity. Imprison our doctors for providing pain relief for chronically pain suffers. People who have bone to bone in their necks backs and other areas. Shoulders with tears that won’t mend. Knees and shoulders with constant problems that surgery won’t cure.
These are the people that the War on Drugs are affecting. It is not helping the addicts either.
When will our country grow up and learn from Portugal and Switzerland who have found decriminalization worked for the last 20 years.
There is a documentary on ROKU called "The Fix." Please take the time to watch it. It is not long but packs a punch.
Judith Jeska, Waverly
