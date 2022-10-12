Hardin

This is part two of a series about Jerry, my friend who “sticks closer than a brother,” (Proverbs 18:24). Jerry is an old hippie with a fear of being normal, a motorcycle enthusiast with “a need for speed”.

Jerry is a peculiar mixture of the north and the south. Jerry was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, moved to Columbus, Georgia at age eight, back to Ft. Wayne at age eleven, to Roanoke, Alabama when he was twelve or thirteen and back to Ft. Wayne when he was fifteen, nearing sixteenJerry and I have made memories to last us a lifetime, or perhaps the memories have made us. There was “the year of the concerts”, “Jerry and Goren’s Big Adventure”, our ten-day self-guided tour of Alaska, and our five-day, 1,700-mile motorcycle road trip through seven southern states. We traveled the back roads, the “blue highways”.

