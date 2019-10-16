This is the last of a three-part series about Vannen and his wife Eleanor. Vannen was admitted to hospice with end-stage Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, a physically devastating combination.
Excerpts from Eleanor’s weekly reports paint a portrait of Vannen’s condition: “He’s going downhill … I think he’s having seizures … He’s always moving his hands like he’s working on something … like he’s working on cars in his dreams … I could hardly believe he hugged me the other day; it was the first time in a year … He still puckers up for a kiss sometimes … I just realized he doesn’t know who I am anymore. He knows I’m someone close to him, but he doesn’t know that I’m his wife … But Vannen is a really good patient. I can’t believe he’s never gotten mean or cross like a lot of Alzheimer’s patients do. I don’t know why.”
I pointed out to Eleanor how she and Vannen had amassed a reservoir of good memories, memories based upon love and service. I suggested that Vannen, amidst his confusion, may be reliving and enjoying the memories — the fruits of an unselfish life, of faithfulness and integrity.
Vannen, as a vocational school teacher, taught his students auto mechanics; but through Eleanor’s testimonials, Vannen is teaching us about true Biblical love. In part one, Vannen demonstrated how love is benevolent or “good willing”, that love is the dedication to the highest good of another, with no strings attached. In part two, we saw that love is benevolently intentional and demands “Living on Purpose”.
Now are you ready for the third attribute of love? Brace yourself because it may be the most demanding. During one of my routine home visits Eleanor reflected on their marriage: “When Vannen and I would be having a fuss, like married couples do, he would always be the first to say ‘I’m sorry.’ He would even say he was sorry when he wasn’t the one who was in the wrong because he always wanted to get back on good terms as soon as possible.” Eleanor admitted, “I always had a hard time saying ‘I’m sorry.’ I don’t know why; I just always did … I may have been a little stubborn … But someone has to make the first move. It always seemed easier for Vannen.”
Charles Finney (1792-1875), a fiery New York preacher, wrote, “The Principles of Love,” in which he lists “meekness” as an attribute of love: “… a sweet and forbearing temper under provocation … We are naturally forbearing toward those we honestly and diligently seek. If our hearts are set upon doing them good, we will naturally exercise great forbearance (restraint) toward them.” Meekness is the willingness to “make the first move”. And meekness is more interested in getting “back on good terms” than in getting even, more interested in being kind than in being right. But don’t mistakenly associate meekness with cowardice or avoidance; for true love is also willing to speak “the truth in love.” (Ephesians 4:15)
“Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends upon you, live peaceably with all men. Beloved, do not avenge yourselves … Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:17-21) For those interested in digging deeper, I also recommend reading I Corinthians 13.
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course," at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
