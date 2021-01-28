When did your grandparents stop going to school in Omega?
The answer is found in this Republican Herald news story from September 6, 1934.
The photo included is from the estate of Vince Scott, who is probably in the photo. It was taken in 1931.
When did your grandparents stop going to school in Omega?
The answer is found in this Republican Herald news story from September 6, 1934.
The photo included is from the estate of Vince Scott, who is probably in the photo. It was taken in 1931.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.