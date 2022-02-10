There is one large item still existing from the Greenbaum Building. The building itself was demolished on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
I took a picture on Nov. 24, 2010 of the Mosler safe that used to be located in the Greenbaum building. The safe was moved in the 1950s to its current location in what at one time was the Waverly Post office building.
From their inception in 1867 to their final days in 2001, the Mosler Safe Company produced some of the finest safes and vaults in the world. Mosler made their name with heavy and durable safes. During that time you would be hard pressed to walk into a bank, post office, business center or wealthy person’s home and not encounter a Mosler safe. They weren’t just an American legend either. Companies, governments and individuals all across the globe looked to Mosler for ways of protecting their valuables.
In some movies, you see a rush to get people out of a safe they are locked in before they suffocate. No worry this safe has an air vent with a fan to bring air in during an emergency.
If you haven’t figured it out yet, the safe was moved to 115 N. Market Street when the building was the Waverly State Bank.
About 1900, Dr. Mooney's Office, a dentist, was located above Post Office & Waverly State Bank.
The following information is a quote from Jonathan Clark that reads: “Back in the day, this building was the Waverly State Bank. The left window upstairs was the office of Drs. Siglar and Wiltshire, Optometrists. Behind that office in 1956-57 was the office of my dad, R.L. Click & Associates, Real Estate. He later moved his office to East North Street.”
After the Waverly State Bank was sold and moved out of the building, the bank has gone through several name changes — the first about 1984 and the last being the U.S. Bank, now closed locally. The building, the former location of Kroger's, is now up for sale.
Getting back to what I think of as the Waverly State Bank building, some of the uses on the right side since the bank moved out included: Family Christian Supply 2000 - 2002, owned by George Barlow. He sold the business, but the buyer only lasted a few more months. In 2008, it was CarFarther Promotions LLC. In 2010, it was O2 Coffee House & Cabaret, and in 2011, it became SRT Business Services LLC, and maybe some others. On the left was Oakbridge Financial and now the businesses occupies both sides. When it was the O2 Coffee Shop is the time I took several pictures of the safe.
A very memorable experience I had with the personnel at Waverly State Bank was not to many months after living here in the early 1970s when I needed to replace our Corvair. I went first to First National Bank and got turned down, so I walked down the street to Waverly State Bank and got my car loan and bought our first new car, a Toyota, from a now gone dealer in Chillicothe. It seems like the price was around $3,000 to $4,000 dollars.
Sadly, the building was heavily damaged by the Emmitt House fire in 2014 and has since been repaired by the owners Edward Roberts and D. R. Robinson of Oakbridge Financial. Now it has a beautiful interior put in place. Take time to go in and see the interior.
If you have comments or additional information, I can be reached at themry@hotmail.com.
