Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes

Bee antennae multitask. Comprised of three main parts, each antenna has a scape, a pedicel, and flagellum. The scape, first and largest, joins the head and acts much like our upper arm. The second, the pedicel, attaches to the scape and acts like our elbow joint. Inside, it has a special organ, the Johnston’s Organ, which can detect sound waves. It has a knack for sensing vibrations useful for balance and knowing one’s place in relationship to one’s location. This is beneficial in flight and in other walks of life. The rest of the segments, joining the pedicel, are the flagellum. All male bees have more flagellum than females. Some bee antennae are longer than others. Longhorn bees have the longest bee antennae of all.

Two-spotted Longhorn Bee

Two-spotted Longhorn Bee


Longhorn bees stand out. Male antennae go to extreme lengths, sometimes longer than their body. These feelers are dark on top and pale on the bottom in males. Males have white or yellow patches on their faces. Female antennae, by no means stubby, are more average in length. Like Old West cowboy saddlebags, the pollen-collecting scopa on females’ hind legs may be very long and abundant. Some longhorns have thick legs. Lots of hair covers their stout bee bodies. The abdomen displays pale bands. These bees are small to medium, honeybee size. They live in the Americas: North, Central, and South. Longhorn bees are common. In the right places, you should find them in spring, summer, and fall.

Genus Melissodes

Genus Melissodes
Pruinose Squash Bee

Pruinose Squash Bee
Tribe Eucerini

Tribe Eucerini

