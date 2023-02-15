Bee antennae multitask. Comprised of three main parts, each antenna has a scape, a pedicel, and flagellum. The scape, first and largest, joins the head and acts much like our upper arm. The second, the pedicel, attaches to the scape and acts like our elbow joint. Inside, it has a special organ, the Johnston’s Organ, which can detect sound waves. It has a knack for sensing vibrations useful for balance and knowing one’s place in relationship to one’s location. This is beneficial in flight and in other walks of life. The rest of the segments, joining the pedicel, are the flagellum. All male bees have more flagellum than females. Some bee antennae are longer than others. Longhorn bees have the longest bee antennae of all.
Longhorn bees stand out. Male antennae go to extreme lengths, sometimes longer than their body. These feelers are dark on top and pale on the bottom in males. Males have white or yellow patches on their faces. Female antennae, by no means stubby, are more average in length. Like Old West cowboy saddlebags, the pollen-collecting scopa on females’ hind legs may be very long and abundant. Some longhorns have thick legs. Lots of hair covers their stout bee bodies. The abdomen displays pale bands. These bees are small to medium, honeybee size. They live in the Americas: North, Central, and South. Longhorn bees are common. In the right places, you should find them in spring, summer, and fall.
You might find them sleeping. Females sleep in their nesting tunnels at night. You are not likely to see them. Sometimes male longhorn bees sleep aggregate. Be on the lookout. Several solitary bee and wasp species do this. Congregations appear from late summer to fall. They sleep in groups. Males hold onto plants with their jaw, legs, or both. They might curl up inside a flower. These males may also gather for grooming on tall grass or plant stems. After all, they need to look their best for potential mates.
Longhorn bees do not all nest alike. Some are solitary ground-nesters like mining bees. Others nest in groups. Very few are communal nesters. In this last scenario, all females share one nest entrance. Each only takes care of their own offspring in underground burrows and cells. The female excavator digs the nest. She lines the brood cells with a waxy secretion from a gland at the end of her abdomen to waterproof each cell. The mother bee provides bee bread, a combination of pollen and nectar, for each cell. This will be the main food source for her larvae. She lays an egg in the cell and covers the cell entrance with soil. She backfills that cell, often using the extra soil for the next brood cell in her nest. Larvae pupate underground. Adults come out ready to mate. Then females seek a site to build a nest of their own.
Genus Melissodes plays an important role in wildflower prairie ecology. Habitats include fields, gardens, parks, prairies, and other open habitat. Look for them where composite flowers grow. These bees choose asters, daisies, and sunflowers for their most well-liked composite flower list. Longhorn bees are one of our key native bee species that pollinate commercial sunflowers. Up to 30 species exist in Ohio. In North America, scientists know about 120 species. The Two-spotted Longhorn Bee, Melissodes bimaculata, is solid black and very calm in nature. Etymology points back to Latin. “Bi” means “two”; “macula” means spot. This bee has two light spots near the end of its abdomen.
Squash bees fall into the category of longhorn bees. These specialists target squash, gourds, pumpkins, and related plants. The flowers that they seek open in the morning. That is when they get to work. Midday heat causes these flowers to close. Often, when flowers close, they trap squash bees inside. These escape artists can cut their way out of the flower if it gets too hot. While the bee is inside the flower, pollen covers them as they move around. When the bee is free from its floral entrapment, it takes pollen to the stigma of another plant.
Bees in Genus Eucera prefer higher quality fields or meadows. This genus has many bees that fly in spring and early summer. Like all longhorn bees, their flight is fast. ‘Eucera’ is Greek for ‘well-horned’. These residents of the Northern Hemisphere are holarctic. They dwell in North America and Eurasia’s temperate to arctic zones. When it comes to pollination, they can be generalists or specialists. Males aggressively compete for females when attempting to mate. Once a female has mated, she is no longer receptive to a male suitor’s attention.
Family Apidae (found in Pike County 2020 Bee Survey): Melissodes, Melissodes bimaculatus, Eucera Peponapis pruinosa
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.