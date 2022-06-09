Charles was 75 years old when he enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He loved the outdoors, hunting, gardening and especially roses. His wife, Penny, showed me a picture of Charles proudly standing beside his rose garden that filled their yard in Springfield where he lived for 40 years.
Charles and Penny shared an amusing story; Penny began, “I was in the house and Charles was outside playing with his grandson when I heard the explosion.” Charles continued with “the rest of the story”.
He had decided to exterminate a family of skunks from a tile that crossed under the county road beside their farm. He decided to “smoke them out”. So, he splashed gasoline into the tile, and a few seconds later, lit and threw in a rag. You guessed it. The explosion shook the house, and buckled the road, creating a huge hump in the road spanning the entire width.
Charles panicked and tried to smooth down the hump before anyone discovered what he’d done. He tried everything and even drove his truck across it several times, but to no avail. That hump still stands as a memorial to Charles’______. Well, you fill in the blank.
Charles concluded, “To beat all, the entire family of skunks walked out without a scratch.”
Charles is one of a handful of men whom I’ve met who make me want to be a better man. After reading the following story you will understand why.
Here’s Charles:
“I was sitting on my porch when Sam walked by. He walked stooped over and was really dirty. I said ‘hi’ and started talking with him. Before long he was sitting on the front porch with me. Penny was cooking fish outside because she didn’t want to smell up the house. So, I offered him some fish and that began our relationship and frequent lunches."
"Sam was well known in our community. He collected aluminum cans. A local lady allowed him to use an old out-house to store them in. Since he didn’t have a car, I made wire sideboards for my pickup truck and we took them to town to cash them in. Sam wasn’t quite right in his mind and he didn’t know how to count money so one of the recycling companies tried to cheat him. So, I had the truck weighed, loaded up the cans and took them to the recycling center. When the fellow tried to cheat Sam again, I pulled out the weigh slip and told him, ‘I think you are cheating this old man!’ He got so mad I thought he was going to whip me and it wouldn’t have taken much to do it. The fellow finally admitted, ‘I must have made a mistake. If you come back, I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ We never went back."
“Sam’s shoes were torn up the sides. I told him to try a pair of my shoes on and he said, ‘They’re so soft!’ He started to take them off but I told him, ‘Leave them on, they’re yours. I’ll never miss them.’ He kind of stunk but I got him cleaned up pretty well. I never said anything to hurt his feelings. If I ever did, I didn’t mean to. I bought three or four cans of Right Guard Sports Deodorant and one day when Sam stopped by I pulled out a can and said, ‘Sam, have you ever seen one of these before? These are what people in sports use, and I do to. If you don’t have a bathtub then just soap up, wipe off and use some of this. It will make you smell real good and people like to talk to you when you smell real good.’”
Charles continued, “I started taking him places. I took him to the old Free Will building to get some clothes. I bought him six coats for a dollar each and told him that when one got real dirty to just pitch it. I got him to clean up pretty well. He even shaved every day. But I got too weak to help him. I got winded just tying the tarp down on the truck. And the lady tore down the old out house where he stored his cans. One day he came to the house and just sat there all day and didn’t say a word. That night they found him around two o’clock in the morning walking barefoot on a country road. I think he just snapped. He lost it. They called his brother and put him in a nursing home. But he’s doing really well. He still comes and visits me every couple of weeks. I have Penny get me some five-dollar bills and when he visits, I put one in his shirt pocket because I know he doesn’t have any money of his own there in the home."
“Then the righteous will answer Him, saying Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You drink…a stranger and take You in, or naked and clothe You…? And the King will answer and say to them…inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me,” (Matthew 25:31-46).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
