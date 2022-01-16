Way back in 1967, I got married to a real nice girl from Sunfish Creek. We started raising a few hogs, and on New Year's day in 1968, I was going to take a couple of fat hogs to Omega to get butchered. A friend of mine, Jake Bandy, had rented Jesse Oyer's small slaughterhouse for the winter to make a few dollars, because he was laid off for the winter. A lot of people had hogs they wanted butchered, and Jake could make good sausage and the best liver pudding that was far best to none.
I had called Jake about getting my hogs butchered and he told me to bring them over New Year's Day. He wanted them early, about 6 o'clock in the morning. I was sitting at home, and the phone rang. It was Jake telling me that his brother Dwight was sick and had been helping him butcher the hogs, so Jake didn't have any help. So, he said he'd butcher my two hogs for free and pay me if I'd help him butcher on New Year's Day. He had 12 hogs to butcher plus my two. So, I said sure, I would help him butcher. I got up about five o'clock the next morning and did the milking, fed the calves, and fed all the cattle hay. I had loaded the two fat hogs the night before on my pickup, so I headed for Omega.
When I got to Omega, Jake was already at the slaughterhouse and had the fire built. A few of the hogs to butcher were in the holding pen, so we started butchering what hogs we had and rendered the lard into the lard cans. We butchered 14 hogs that day, plus my two hogs. So, that evening, when I got ready to go home and milk, Jake gave me $10 and a red and white gilt that was about eight weeks old. I took her home and put her in a small stall and raised her up to around 225 pounds and decided to raise pigs from the nice gilt.
Things went very well and three months, three weeks, and three days later, this sow had 10 nice pigs, and she raised all of them. But, she was as mean as a snake.
It was summertime, and I had a small field for the sows to run in. The field was along the old Ohio & Erie Canal and the towpath where the mule walked when he pulled the canal boat through the canal. The weeds had grown so high and this sow had made a good-sized nest right on top of the towpath. I knew she had pigs somewhere in the field, so I commenced to look for her.
The night before, we had a small, quick little shower of rain and this shower of rain made the old canal bed wet. It was a swamp, and water stood in the old canal part of the time. So, I had gum boots on, and, like I said before, I commenced looking for this sow and her new litter of pigs. I guess I was about half asleep that morning, because I crossed the swamp and stepped right on top of the young sow and her pigs.
I never knew what kind of disposition this young sow had, but I soon found out mighty quick, because she jumped up and chased me across that swamp. I was moving so fast that I lost both of my gum boots in the swamp and had to wade out in my socked feet. I beat that young sow across the swamp, and by the time I got across, she heard her pigs squealing and went back to see about her young ones. I had to wait until she settled down again so I could go and get my boots.
This sow stayed mean as long as I kept her on the farm. She was a good brood sow and a very careful mother, hardly ever killing any of her pigs. I kept this sow six years and she raised me 12 litters of pigs. The smallest litter she had was 10 pigs. The largest litter she ever had was 21 pigs, and she raised 19 of the 21. Pretty good, don't you think? I kept several sow pigs out of her, and started a pretty good sow herd and raised feeder pigs, which I sold to Chillicothe Feeder Pig sales.
The feeder pig buyer wanted these pigs to weigh between 40 and 60 pounds, because they had the corn to feed these pigs on out to 250 pounds each. That was slaughter weight. The farming days are gone for me, and so is my sow herd, but at least I have the memories of those good days on the farm and the enjoyment I got from raising hogs.
