Bret Bevens is the new Editor of the Pike County News Watchman. Bevens is a 2000 graduate of Waverly High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media from Marietta College. Bevens served four years on Waverly Council and has 16 years experience in the journalism field.
Pike County, Ohio: One could define it a small rural, blue collar community. It is famous for being the home of Pure Prairie League, the Rhoden Murders, The Emmitt House or maybe the Waverly Tigers basketball teams’ magical run to the Final Four.
While one could find all that on Google I had the joy to be at the Tigers first Regional Final victory in 52 years and be across the street in awe as the Emmitt House was on fire; today the thoughts of both events brings tears to my eyes.
As a Pike County native, I now get to lead my hometown newspaper: The News Watchman.
So let me introduce myself, for those who do not know me my name is Bret Bevens, born and raised in Pike County. A 2000 graduate of Waverly High School and for four years I was a member of Waverly Council. Aside from my time at college, I have lived my entire life inside the county borders that I call home.
That’s why it’s special to me: it’s home. The pizza is just a little better here, the Dr. Pepper is just a little more refreshing, the summer sun is just a little warmer and winter wind is just a little colder. It’s a place that touches me.
My predecessor, Patrick Keck, in his tenure at the News Watchman did a great job. I promise to do my best to continue his work and make The Pike County News Watchman the very best paper I can.
