Bret Bevens is the new Editor of the Pike County News Watchman. Bevens is a 2000 graduate of Waverly High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media from Marietta College. Bevens served four years on Waverly Council and has 16 years experience in the journalism field.

Pike County, Ohio: One could define it a small rural, blue collar community. It is famous for being the home of Pure Prairie League, the Rhoden Murders, The Emmitt House or maybe the Waverly Tigers basketball teams’ magical run to the Final Four.

While one could find all that on Google I had the joy to be at the Tigers first Regional Final victory in 52 years and be across the street in awe as the Emmitt House was on fire; today the thoughts of both events brings tears to my eyes.

