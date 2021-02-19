In honor of Black History Month, here are some names of the Civil War soldiers buried in Jackson Township ...
Haynes Grave Cemetery
Napper, Alex . b. 1840 d. 5 Apr 1864 died in service at C. P. Delaware, OH bur. 9 Apr 1864 Row 9 Grave 30 Enl: 12 Feb 1864 –at death Co E 27th Reg U. S. C. T. Private
Mt. Sinai Cemetery
Banister, George GAR 1861-1865 marker age 84 y d. ? Jan 1893
Cole, Joseph Pvt. 27th US colored Ohio Vol. Inf., enlisted 17 Jul 1864 discharged 27 Dec 1866
Johnson, Samuel (Marion), Sr. b. 22 Aug 1837 d. 6 Mar 1862 (died in Ashland, KY) Co D 42 Ohio Inf.
Johnson, Hamilton b. about 1906 GAR 1861-1865 marker no head stone. Pvt. Co. D Ohio Volunteer Colored Troops heavy Artillery enlisted 14 Feb 1865 at Camp Delaware, Oh. discharged 14 Feb 1866
Mann, George Co. I 27th US Colored Ohio Vol. Inf., enlisted 12 Jun 1864 discharged 21 Sep 1865 enlisted at age 38
Valentine, Thomas Pvt. Co E 100th US Colored Ohio Vol Inf., enlisted 25 Aug 1864 discharged 19 Sep 1865
Walker, Levi (Civil War Vet.)
Wingo, Pa?? [probably Paschal] b. abt 1834 d. 18 May 1910 [age 30 when enlisted 28 Sep 1864]
Many of the Civil War Veterans graves are not marked. This information was supplied to me by the late Hudson Anderson.
Straight Creek Cemetery
Clark, Joseph b. 30 Sep 1829 Green Brier Co., VA. d. 5 Sep 1906 from gravel? Burial Row 2 Grave 6. Service: Civil War, Pvt. Army Co. E. 27th Reg. U. S. C. T., Enlisted 20 Feb — Discharged 21 Sep 1865
Lucas, Isaac born 1830 in Pike Co., OH, died in Jackson Twp., from Catarrh, burial Row 4 Grave 22 Service: Civil War, Private Army, Co. E. 27th Reg. U. S. C. T.
Redmond, John b. 24 Jul 1846 in Ohio d. 23 Jan 1934 at Jackson, OH from pneumonia. Buried row 3, Grave 46. Service: Civil War Co. D 27th U. S. C. T. (Unassigned Recruit), Enlisted 27 Jan 1865 — Discharged 21 Sep 1865
Cemetery?
Walker, Jeremiah Wilson
Add. Linn Hill, Beaver, OH Heart Failure Burial date 10 Jul 1900 Row War Army Private Unassigned US Colored Recruits
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.