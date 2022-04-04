This story is the second in a three-part series on Piketon history, which was taken from the July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places Inventory.
This week, I'm sharing a map that was included in July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places Inventory as well as a key to locations.
Taking a look at some buildings no longer existing that was on the map listing ...
Number 5 was the Piketon Silver Dollar Bar. It was destroyed by fire.
Number 6 is a building I owned for a short time in 1980, and one of my mistakes in life. I never took a picture when I had it.
Number 15 is a Main Street view, showing the Opera house on the right. It was taken about 1915.
If you have comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com.
