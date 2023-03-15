Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Sweat bees get their name from their attraction to perspiration. They consume salt and moisture because it is a necessary part of their diet.

People who know about sweat bees may expect them to be small and metallic. Those that shine do look like little flying jewels. Ecologists think that light reflecting off their bodies may perplex their predators.


NN51 - Metallic Sweat Bee

Metallic Sweat Bee
NN51 - Bicolored Striped SweatBee

Bicolored Striped Sweat Bee
NN51 - Ligated Furrow Bee

Ligated Furrow Bee
NN51 - Augochlorine Sweat Bee

Augochlorine Sweat Bee

