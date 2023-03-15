Sweat bees get their name from their attraction to perspiration. They consume salt and moisture because it is a necessary part of their diet.
People who know about sweat bees may expect them to be small and metallic. Those that shine do look like little flying jewels. Ecologists think that light reflecting off their bodies may perplex their predators.
Although these showy bees are the most well known, most species are black or brown. They can also have red, yellow, or green markings. Sweat bees have light bands of hair on their abdomen. Their bodies are slender. Rear legs contain pollen-carrying hairs.
These insects are small, have short tongues, and are not aggressive. Some can be as long as 11 millimeters. The smallest species grow to only a few millimeters in length.
The Genus name Halictus means "to gather" or "to assemble". Adults eat nectar and collect nectar and pollen for larvae. Sweat bees pollinate many wildflowers and crops. They are among the smallest bees able to buzz pollinate. Vibrating bodies allow them to remove pollen from flowers. Because their tongues are short, they are unable to access the nectar in some plants like wild bergamot. These bees opt for easier to access open, shallow flowers. Examples of these include smooth Solomon's seal, common boneset, and Culver's root. Sometimes they feed on honeydew from aphid colonies. These bees seldom sting unless provoked. Compared to other bee stings, theirs is usually mild and painless.
Nesting behavior depends on the species. Most sweat bees are ground nesters. Some find bare loam soil (sand, silt, and clay) in a sunny place. Others seek rotting wood, dead snags, or stumps. You might even find them nesting in a wooden park bench. Many are solitary; each female makes her own nest. Some are semi-social; groups of bees make nests, and one female lays the eggs. Still others are communal; a shared nest entrance belongs to 10 or more females. Each female takes are of her own brood cells.
These bees are widespread. More than 500 species exist in North America north of Mexico. Here, their long flight period lasts from late March through at least September. Sweat bees are sometimes mistaken for hover flies. The old saying, "two wings fun, four wings run" may help one tell the difference. Flies have two wings. Bees and other stinging insects have four wings.
Sweat bees have overwintering and active stages. Like many other bee species, some overwinter as prepupae. They also overwinter as adult females. Come spring or summer, adult females are taking flight. They dig nests and store pollen and nectar in brood cells. Each cell receives a single egg. When the larvae hatch, they eat the food their mother provided. Species, weather conditions, and time of year determine whether these young ones stay in prepupae form overwinter. Some stay in this development stage during drought years. Others finish their adult transformation and emerge that same year. Offspring will help their mother care for the nest and young. This society is all female until late summer or early fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.