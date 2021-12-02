The Football game that was never played.
It was a typical Friday night more than 30 years ago. Before game time three students got in their car and drove to a local restaurant to get something to eat.
They left the restaurant and on their way to the stadium a horrific accident occurred resulting in the death of one student and critically injuring two other Northwest students.
The principal of the Northwest School District called the Waverly School District principal to tell him what happened. As they talked, they made a joint decision to postpone the game until Saturday. After more discussion, however, they decided to cancel the game.
The cost to Waverly was losing the opportunity to earn computer points for the state football rankings; they had a superior team that year. The principals made this very difficult decision, because they felt honoring these students and their families and the community were more important than the ball game. The principals and the community showed compassion, sensitivity, and a shared grief.
That was the compassionate and decent thing to do. How are we living up to those qualities today?
Oct. 17, 2021 Tennessee Volunteers vs Ole Miss Rebels football game
Headlines: Lane Kiffin (the Rebel’s coach) Got Hit With A Golf Ball As Tennessee Fans Protested A Call By Throwing Things On The Field Against Ole Miss.
“ . . .fans in Neyland were . . . not happy,[with the ref’s calls] and as a result, they let the refs know that they were upset. There were boos, of course, but things went to another level when the fans started launching things onto the field. At one point, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball, while Tennessees’s band and cheerleaders had to exit the field.”
”And then, in one of the more absurd things said/shown on television during a college football game, we learned some of the things that were hucked onto the field, including a bottle of mustard.”(Quote from Uproxx ).
Is a referee’s decision and what the fans want more important than a human life? Is violence becoming synonymous with school spirit?
Flag of offense
My husband and I were recently traveling on a beautiful country road that also was a state highway. The leaves were just beginning to change and the sky was blue with clouds floating above.
As we turned the corner a gust of wind unfurled a large flag in large block letters with an in-your-face profane word (“F” word) followed by a politician’s name. It was totally shocking, as it was intended to be.
I can’t get that image out of my head. Can our state highways no longer be free from profanity? Is this a shock to all, or has it become the norm and should it?
More Profanity
At a recent playoff baseball game an umpire didn’t call a play that met the fan’s approval. A huge group of fans loudly started chanting profanity reverberating all over the stadium and the TV network.
Is this what we want our children to hear and see?
My thoughts
My reaction to the event that happened between two principals over 25 years ago and the events that recently occurred is one of deep dismay at how the level of our respect for one another has increasingly deteriorated not only in sports but in many other areas of our lives.
Could it be that if we allow this to continue, we may never be able to return to decency, safety and a sense of well-being? I know there are people all over our country that do not live in safety or have a sense of well being, but in spite of this, let us stop and think about who we are and what we are becoming.
Can we hold our tongues, be careful with our words written or spoken and lift ourselves up to practicing patience, humility, civility and setting good examples for the generations to come?
Perhaps we can pause for a moment and remember the wise words of the prophet Micah, “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.