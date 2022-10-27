Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Josh Pennington led a Fall Hike at Paint Creek State Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 5 p.m. As a naturalist, Josh is knowledgeable and enthusiastic. He likes teaching people about nature, and he likes the people that he gets to teach.

He handled his largest group of people on a guided hike well. Our group caravanned from the Nature Center meeting spot to Harmony Trail. The level, paved path afforded views of colorful leaves, the lake, and cliff faces. His assistant, Savannah Douglas, a Naturalist Aide by job title, came with us too. A family with a young boy and an older couple whose husband is undergoing chemo treatment and sometimes gets fatigued were on board for this outing. The weather was perfect, sunshine and 70s. It was an ideal day to be outside enjoying southern Ohio in the fall.


NN43 - Paint Creek fall leaves

Fall leaves at Paint Creek
NN43 - Dolomite cliff

Cliff face of Peebles Dolomite
NN43 - heart shaped opening

Heart-shaped opening in cliff wall
NN43 - Josh Pennington

Josh Pennington, park naturalist, making a basket from a tulip tree leaf.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments