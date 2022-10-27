Josh Pennington led a Fall Hike at Paint Creek State Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 5 p.m. As a naturalist, Josh is knowledgeable and enthusiastic. He likes teaching people about nature, and he likes the people that he gets to teach.
He handled his largest group of people on a guided hike well. Our group caravanned from the Nature Center meeting spot to Harmony Trail. The level, paved path afforded views of colorful leaves, the lake, and cliff faces. His assistant, Savannah Douglas, a Naturalist Aide by job title, came with us too. A family with a young boy and an older couple whose husband is undergoing chemo treatment and sometimes gets fatigued were on board for this outing. The weather was perfect, sunshine and 70s. It was an ideal day to be outside enjoying southern Ohio in the fall.
Not one to miss a teachable moment, Josh pointed out British soldier fungus on a parking lot guardrail post before we reached the trail. Red caps on little, gray-green stalks resemble the military red coats of its namesake British Army.
As we got closer to the trailhead, I saw a sign. How tall would you be if you were a tree? It gave comparative height information on the American Sycamore and humans using age as an indicator. Sycamores do live in this park.
Later my daughter heard me sharing this information at home with her grandmother. Tall took on a whole new perspective. Imagine a forest with trees of differing ages, types, and sizes. Granddaughter Tree is still growing. Grandmother Tree is much taller. She has been growing a long time. Her life may end soon, but Granddaughter Tree's is just beginning. This young one would not be here if it were not for a fallen seed sprouting from Grandmother Tree under the right conditions. She would be 60 feet tall, and her grandmother a striking 140 feet if she had reached her full growth potential. Many outside circumstances could affect that.
The trail's beginning took us along the water of Paint Creek where several trees grow. An old sycamore's surface roots stood out and provided a great opportunity for photography. Surface roots are tree roots that grow at or above the surface of the soil. Black walnut, maple, linden, pin oak, willow oak, and sycamore trees often have these.
Josh also identified an American hornbeam tree. Its tree trunk looks like a body builder's ripped arm. This tree has no need for a workout; it grows that way naturally! We saw elm trees with their leaves edged in teeth. Green, heart-shaped wild ginger leaves grew close to the ground. This plant blooms in spring. Two large cottonwoods, close to one another, still had a great deal of space for people to span the gap and take more pictures.
High cliffs then replaced our view of the water. One hiker asked if anyone rock climbed at this park. Josh knew that Harmony Wall and the Spillway wall are two places for that. According to Josh, minimum impact climbing practices are the way to go.
Interested parties can obtain climbing maps at the onsite Corps of Engineers office. If you are really interested in this sport, check out the Ohio Climbers Coalition website. They rock climb all over the state!
Our main guide spotted turkey tail fungus on a fallen log. He told us the way to make tea with this mushroom. Steep it in boiling water to prepare an antioxidant-rich drink if you dare. Just ensure that you have the right species. Some mushrooms look alike and are not safe to consume.
The auditory input of our shoes crunching on fallen leaves heightened our sensory impact. Many trees held onto their leaves, but the ground and our trail were completely covered at this point. The fall foliage still had some color, but it was mostly yellows, greens, and brown. The leaves are still pretty, but they are beginning to fade. We are past peak. This trail is a loop so we ended back at the parking lot. It was only 0.5 miles, an easy hike for all.
Josh gave us the opportunity to take a bathroom break and asked if anyone wanted to hike some more. Several did, while others were ready to depart. Savannah took some back, while Josh led on. The rest of us hiked in the opposite direction from our starting point. We again walked alongside Paint Creek. Josh pointed out a heart-shaped opening in the cliff. He showed us how to make a basket from a Tulip Poplar leaf, handy for carrying mushrooms or berries when foraging in the wild. We saw two Great Blue Herons and a bat flying over the treeline. A couple of quiet fishermen sat below casting their lines and hoping for a bite.
Paint Creek State Park is at 280 Taylor Road in Bainbridge, Ohio. More fall nature hikes are on the calendar every Saturday in November at 10:30 a.m. Join Josh to see this park and the surrounding area. Caves and waterfalls are sometimes highlights.
With 5,652 acres to explore and a large lake, Paint Creek State Park offers boating, camping, disc golf, swimming, fishing, hunting, and more. In winter, you can even sled or cross-country ski when conditions are right. I am sure that if you go, like me, you will be glad that you did.
