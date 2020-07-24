U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) praised the House of Representatives for passing his bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act, landmark legislation he has pushed for years to protect and preserve America’s national parks, after passing the Senate in June. The bill will support more than 100,000 jobs over the next five years by rebuilding critical park infrastructure to help address the more than $12 billion backlog in long-delayed maintenance projects at the National Park Service (NPS). The Restore Our Parks Act is a part of a broader legislative package, the Great American Outdoors Act, that addresses the deferred maintenance backlog across federal land management agencies and provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The legislation now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law. Portman released the following statement:
“With today’s passage in the House, we are one step closer to seeing this landmark national parks legislation signed into law. The Restore Our Parks Act, which I authored along with Senators Mark Warner (D-VA), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Angus King (I-ME), will help rebuild our national park infrastructure by helping to address the more than $12 billion backlog in long-delayed maintenance projects throughout our park system while supporting more than 100,000 jobs over the next five years. In Ohio, this means helping to address the more than $100 million in critical infrastructure improvements necessary across our eight national parks. As an avid outdoorsman, I appreciate the bipartisan efforts in the House and Senate to pass this bill and I look forward to President Trump signing this bipartisan legislation into law.”
