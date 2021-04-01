Dear Editor,
During these past months of the COVID-19 pandemic, our lives have changes tremendously. We are wearing facial masks in public, practicing social distancing of six feet, limiting the number of people in social gatherings, and making an effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And, some people are concerned about their overall health and well-being, so I would like to share a poem.
Nail It To The Cross
Each worry, stress, or sorrow,
each need you are thinking of...
Nail it to the Cross,
and entrust it to Christ's love.
A trial or temptation,
a challenge hard to face...
Nail it to the Cross,
and give it to His grace.
For Christ redeemed all suffering,
all struggles, loss, and death...
He "nailed" the world's salvation,
as He took His final breath.
(Author is unknown.)
