Shirley was in her seventies when she enrolled in our outpatient hospice services with terminal cancer. Shirley married at age fifteen and admitted, “I got pregnant and then I got married, but I think you’re supposed to do it the other way around.” Shirley reminisced about how she and her deceased husband, during their younger years, loved to dance; “My husband had to have a few beers before he would dance, but I didn’t need anything. I just loved to dance. I really think I could have become a professional dancer. But my husband had a heart attack and he had to stop drinking, so we stopped dancing too. The kids were older too, so they didn’t need us as much anymore. So we just started watching TV and going out to eat. I really didn’t enjoy it though. I was bored. We just couldn’t think of anything else that we wanted to do. It became a routine and we just started to mold.” Shirley looked me squarely in the eyes and said, “Loren, promise me that whatever you do, don’t ever let yourself start to mold”.
Shirley and I talked about the stages of life, how each stage presents us with corresponding challenges. We talked about how, with the passing of each stage, we are perennially presented with the question, “What else can I do?” We are faced with the challenge of grieving the loss of what used to be, reconstructing our lives and reinvesting ourselves. And when we do, we continue to live. Shirley, with a quivering voice suggested, “This might be my last stage; and I won’t be moving on to another one. I’m stuck in this stage and I can’t get out of it. I want to go back to another stage when I could dance.”
