This is a true story about a famous western actor my family got to know and love and it seemed like he became part of our family during the four or so years that we knew him. It all started when my two boys plus myself (or rather my youngest son did by accident) found it on the computer. It was called Star Tiger. In this so-called Star Tiger, we decided to write to some of these stars and thank them for a job well done in the movies and television series.
Several of these famous actors actually wrote back and thanked us for writing to them. They thought their fans had forgotten them. But we haven’t and never will.
We wrote to several B-Western stars and they actually sent us autographed pictures that are probably worth a lot of money because a lot of these old stars have passed away. Stars like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, I never heard from Roy Rogers (whose real name was Leonard Sly). He was born and raised around Duck Run in Scioto County and a lot of people we know actually went to school with him.
When Leonard Sly got to be known as Roy Rogers, he used to slip in and eat biscuits and gravy with an elderly woman who knew him when he was a boy.
But the story I am going to write about is a real famous actor who starred in several episodes in Gunsmoke (19 to be exact), The Waltons, Daniel Boone, Dukes of Hazzard, a starring role in Dallas, plus a bunch of westerns over the years, this famous actor starred in Wagon Train, plus many more I reckon.
But this escapade happened when The Legend of Wyatt Earp came back on the Western Channel I wrote to this famous actor telling him the show was back on television. I never expected to hear from this famous actor, but I got a note in the mail telling me he would like to hear from us. This famous actor sent us his telephone number telling us how to get a hold of him in Hollywood, California. So I called him and the rest is history.
This famous actor was none other than the famous Morgan Woodward. The younger generation probably won’t remember him, but I sure do. He played the deputy in The Legend of Wyatt Earp who went by the name of Shotgun Gibbs, he carried a double barrelled shotgun plus he smoked a corncob pipe. He rode a mule called Roscoe.
We called each other for four long years and remembered each other on Christmas and a friend of mine Jerry “BP” Riggs furnished the corncob pipes Morgan smoked on the show. He had friends all over the world and my family was one of his friends. And I will never forget that. Morgan Woodward passed away in February 2019 at the age of 94.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.