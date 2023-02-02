Hardin

Lena was one of the most attentive, devoted and loving caregivers and mothers I’ve ever known. Nearly eighty years old, she provided twenty-four-hour care to her bedridden fifty-four-year-old daughter, Charlotte. Lena slept on a hard tile floor beside Charlotte’s hospital bed in Charlotte’s efficiency apartment. When I encouraged Lena to sleep on the couch she graciously declined, stating, “I want to be as close to Charlotte as possible so I can hear her if she needs anything.” So, Hospice provided a small cot to place beside Charlotte’s hospital bed.

Lena and Charlotte were Christians and typically talked about God’s goodness, about their faith in Him. But during one of my visits the spiritual tone was somber, as if a cold mist had settled upon their hearts and souls. Lena was profoundly troubled. She showed me a book she’d been reading on the Holy Spirit and healing, from which she concluded, “If only I had enough faith Charlotte would be healed. After all, the Bible does say you only need faith the size of a mustard seed, doesn’t it? I guess I just don’t have enough faith.”


