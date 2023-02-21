African Americans established the Eden Baptist Church in 1824. It is located in Pebble Township in Pike County on Nipgen Road. African Americans had previously conducted services in private homes.
The church became the center of the African-American community. Many members of the congregation were either former slaves or descendants of former slaves of President Thomas Jefferson. For several years, Jefferson’s former coachman, Israel Gillette Jefferson, served as the church’s treasurer and as a deacon. Another church member was Madison Hemings. Hemings was also a former slave of Jefferson. While much evidence suggests that Jefferson fathered several children with Sally Hemings, one of his slaves, it does not appear that Madison Hemings, although he was one of Hemings’s sons, was a descendant of this liaison.
The Eden Baptist Church served as an important stop on the Underground Railroad in Ohio. The congregation played an active role in assisting fugitive slaves to freedom in both the North and Canada. It appears that pro-slavery whites, at times, retaliated against African Americans in Pebble Township, destroying several residents’ homes.
The Eden Baptist Church illustrates the prejudice that existed in Ohio during the years before the American Civil War. Ohio was a state that did not allow slavery. Nevertheless, that did not mean that whites were open to granting African Americans equal rights. Free blacks found that it was difficult to get fair treatment, and they often formed their own communities and institutions away from whites.
About three miles south of the church is the Barnett Cemetery, which contains the remains of many Jefferson slave descendents. The Barnett Cemetery, in use from 1849 to 1941, was named for the Barnett family. The Barnetts were African Americans and formerly had been slaves in Virginia. Upon gaining their freedom, the Barnetts moved to Pike County, where they became farmers. They also assisted escaped slaves to freedom along the Underground Railroad. A few years ago a Bobby Pfeifer as part of becoming an Eagle Scout did a cleanup of the cemetery removing fallen trees, brush, and built a fence around it. The community kicked in to pay for the fence.
I am told the congregation has declined to a very few, but still holding services trying to keep the church going to make 200 years.
If it comes to the point it is going to close it would be nice if something could be done similar to what has been done at the church in Indiana where my granddad went as a child and where some of my ancestors including my second and third grandfathers and other relatives are buried in the church cemetery behind the church. See: http://powerschurch.org/.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.