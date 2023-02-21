Tyrone Hemry - Journey to the Past column head

African Americans established the Eden Baptist Church in 1824. It is located in Pebble Township in Pike County on Nipgen Road. African Americans had previously conducted services in private homes.

Eden Baptist March 2007

This photo of Eden Baptist Church was taken in March of 2007.


The church became the center of the African-American community. Many members of the congregation were either former slaves or descendants of former slaves of President Thomas Jefferson. For several years, Jefferson’s former coachman, Israel Gillette Jefferson, served as the church’s treasurer and as a deacon. Another church member was Madison Hemings. Hemings was also a former slave of Jefferson. While much evidence suggests that Jefferson fathered several children with Sally Hemings, one of his slaves, it does not appear that Madison Hemings, although he was one of Hemings’s sons, was a descendant of this liaison.

Eden Baptist Sign

